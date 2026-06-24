Sienna Spiro's My House World Tour Sells Out Instantly

(Capitol) SIENNA SPIRO has already sold out her forthcoming "My House" world tour, set to canvas North America this fall before proceeding to Asia, Australia, New Zealand, UK, and Europe in early 2027.

All 135,000 tickets sold instantly during pre-sale last week, spurring SIENNA to announce more dates, which also sold out. SIENNA's highly anticipated debut album, Visitor, arrives July 3 on Capitol Records.

Said SIENNA, "I truly can't wait for this tour. This is the biggest I've ever done and we're going to perform in places I've never been before! I'm so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you."

Following stateside festival stops including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits, SIENNA officially kicks off the "My House" tour on October 13 at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium. She then plays cities including Atlanta, D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, before wrapping on November 12 at the Orpheum in Los Angeles. She's also returning to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre, where she joined Sam Smith in March for a surprise duet of her hit "Die On This Hill" - watch here.

The expanded itinerary includes additional dates in L.A. and New York and, among others, London, where SIENNA is now playing four sold-out nights at Eventim Apollo. That hometown bump follows her knockout performance at Wembley Stadium earlier this month, where she sang for 80,000 fans during Capital FM's Summertime Ball 2026.

Related Stories

SIENNA SPIRO Announces The My House Tour

Watch Sienna Spiro's 'The Visitor' Video

Sienna Spiro Shares Trailer For Debut Album 'Visitor

Sienna Spiro Lands Three Songs On The Billboard Hot 100

News > Sienna Spiro