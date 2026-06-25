slayr Launching His First Headline Trek The Half-Blood Tour

(Columbia) Philly rapper/producer slayr announces the Half-Blood Tour, his first-ever headline tour, in support of his breakout mixtape Half-Blood and the expanded edition Bloodluxe. The 23-date tour will kick off August 1 in San Francisco, and will include stops at Irving Plaza in NYC, The Belasco in LA, and Counterfeit Festival in the UK.

Recently signing at UTA with Alex Baranello, Matt Reinberg, Jon Briks & Kevin Jergenson, slayr's live show has skyrocketed in demand. Already this year, he's sold out headline shows in Chicago, Los Angeles (co-headliner with midwxst) and Berkeley, CA, made his festival debut at Rolling Loud Orlando in May, and delivered one of the most talked about performances of the weekend at Summer Smash, with Skrillex, Tiffany Day, PlaqueBoyMax and ezcodylee all bringing him out as a special guest. He followed this up with a surprise appearance at underscores' sold-out Chicago show, where the two teased a new song.

General onsale for the Half-Blood Tour begins Friday June 25th @ 10:00 AM local time, but fans can snag tickets early via artist presale (Thursday June 25th, 10:00 AM local time) and venue/promoter presales (Thursday June 25th, 12:00 PM local time).

TOUR DATES

Saturday, August 1 | San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom

Monday, August 3 | Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory OC

Tuesday, August 4 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues

Thursday, August 6 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco

Friday, August 7 | Phoenix, AZ | The Nile

Monday, August 10 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall

Thursday, August 13 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theatre

Saturday, August 15 | Dallas, TX | The Echo

Sunday, August 16 | New Orleans, LA | House of Blues

Tuesday, August 18 | Miami, FL | Midline Miami

Thursday, August 20 | Atlanta, GA | Heaven @ The Masquerade

Saturday, August 22 | London, UK | O2 Forum Kentish Town*

Thursday, August 27 | Boston, MA | Royale

Friday, August 28 | New York, NY | Irving Plaza

Sunday, August 30 | Richmond, VA | The National

Monday, August 31 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore

Tuesday, September 1 | Philadelphia, PA | Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, September 5 | Columbus, OH | Newport Music Hall

Sunday, September 6 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

Tuesday, September 8 | Montreal, QC | Theatre Beanfield

Wednesday, September 9 | Toronto, ON | The Concert Hall

Saturday, September 12 | Detroit, MI | The Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, September 15 | Milwaukee, WI | The Rave Bar

*Festival

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