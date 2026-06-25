slayr Launching His First Headline Trek The Half-Blood Tour

(Columbia) Philly rapper/producer slayr announces the Half-Blood Tour, his first-ever headline tour, in support of his breakout mixtape Half-Blood and the expanded edition Bloodluxe. The 23-date tour will kick off August 1 in San Francisco, and will include stops at Irving Plaza in NYC, The Belasco in LA, and Counterfeit Festival in the UK.
Recently signing at UTA with Alex Baranello, Matt Reinberg, Jon Briks & Kevin Jergenson, slayr's live show has skyrocketed in demand. Already this year, he's sold out headline shows in Chicago, Los Angeles (co-headliner with midwxst) and Berkeley, CA, made his festival debut at Rolling Loud Orlando in May, and delivered one of the most talked about performances of the weekend at Summer Smash, with Skrillex, Tiffany Day, PlaqueBoyMax and ezcodylee all bringing him out as a special guest. He followed this up with a surprise appearance at underscores' sold-out Chicago show, where the two teased a new song.
General onsale for the Half-Blood Tour begins Friday June 25th @ 10:00 AM local time, but fans can snag tickets early via artist presale (Thursday June 25th, 10:00 AM local time) and venue/promoter presales (Thursday June 25th, 12:00 PM local time).
TOUR DATES
Saturday, August 1 | San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom
Monday, August 3 | Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory OC
Tuesday, August 4 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues
Thursday, August 6 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco
Friday, August 7 | Phoenix, AZ | The Nile
Monday, August 10 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall
Thursday, August 13 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theatre
Saturday, August 15 | Dallas, TX | The Echo
Sunday, August 16 | New Orleans, LA | House of Blues
Tuesday, August 18 | Miami, FL | Midline Miami
Thursday, August 20 | Atlanta, GA | Heaven @ The Masquerade
Saturday, August 22 | London, UK | O2 Forum Kentish Town*
Thursday, August 27 | Boston, MA | Royale
Friday, August 28 | New York, NY | Irving Plaza
Sunday, August 30 | Richmond, VA | The National
Monday, August 31 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore
Tuesday, September 1 | Philadelphia, PA | Brooklyn Bowl
Saturday, September 5 | Columbus, OH | Newport Music Hall
Sunday, September 6 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's
Tuesday, September 8 | Montreal, QC | Theatre Beanfield
Wednesday, September 9 | Toronto, ON | The Concert Hall
Saturday, September 12 | Detroit, MI | The Majestic Theatre
Tuesday, September 15 | Milwaukee, WI | The Rave Bar
*Festival
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