Suzanne Vega Expands Flying With Angels Tour

(Sacks & Co) Suzanne Vega-widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation or any other-is adding a new run of East Coast dates to her Flying With Angels Tour which has seen her perform over 100 shows since kicking off in June, 2025.
Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Duncan Sheik) along with cellist Stephanie Winters.
Vega is touring in support of her critically acclaimed new record Flying With Angels, out now on Cooking Vinyl. Produced by Gerry Leonard, Flying With Angels is Vega's first full-length album of all new music in over a decade; see below for a complete track listing.
SUZANNE VEGA TOUR DATES
June 26-Bloemendaal, NL-Caprera
June 27-Eindhoven, NL-Muziekgebouw
June 29-Helsinki, FI-Finlandia Hall
July 1-Oulu, FI-Tarkastamo
July 4-Gent, BE-Gent Jazz Festival
July 6-Seraing, BE-OM-Liège
July 9-Dresden, DE-Konzertplatz Weisser Hirsch Festival
July 10-Bernau-Berlin, DE-Iselleuchten-Festival
July 11-Bad Salzuflen, DE-Bad Salzuflen Festival
July 13-Wroclaw, PL-Narodowe Forum Muzyki
July 15-Prague, CZ-Archa Theatre
July 16-Vienna, AT-Vienna Globe
July 18-Padova, IT-Piazza Eremitani
July 20-Rome, IT-Casa Del Jazz
July 21-Naples, IT-Maschio Angioino
July 23-Carpi, IT-Piazza Astolfo
July 24-Monforte, IT-Anfiteatro Horszowsky
July 25-Pisa Calci, IT-Giardino Scotto
July 28-Glasgow, UK-Summer Nights
July 30-Halifax, UK-Halifax Victoria Theatre
July 31-Aylesbury, UK-Waterside
August 2-Cambridge, UK-Cambridge Folk Festival
September 6-Wellington, NZ-St. James Theatre
September 9-Christchurch, NZ-James Hay Theatre
September 10-Auckland, NZ-Town Hall
September 12-Brisbane, AU-Fortitude
September 13-Caloundra, AU-Playhouse
September 17-Wollongog, AU-Anita's Theatre
September 18-Sydney, AU-Sydney Opera House
September 20-Canberra, AU-Llewellyn Theatre
September 22-Melbourne, AU-Hamer Hall
September 24-Adelaide, AU-Thebarton Theatre
September 26-Perth, AU-Regal Theatre
October 20-Northampton, MA-Bombyx
October 21-Natick, MA-The Center for Arts in Natick
October 23-Barre, VT-Barre Opera House
October 24-Arundel, ME-Vinegar Hill Music Theatre
October 25-Westerly, RI-United Theatre
October 27-Old Saybrook, CT-The Kate
October 29-Fairfield, CT-Sacred Heart University Community Theatre
October 30-Montclair, NJ-Outpost in the Burbs
November 1-Wilmington, DE-The Queen
November 2-Richmond, VA-The Tin Pan
November 4-Charlottesville, VA-Jefferson Theatre
November 6-Princeton, NJ-Matthews Theatre
February 6-March 5-Miami, FL-Cayamo Cruise
AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more
Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more
Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR
Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video
Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour
William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert
Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'
Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records
Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'