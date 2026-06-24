Suzanne Vega Expands Flying With Angels Tour

(Sacks & Co) Suzanne Vega-widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation or any other-is adding a new run of East Coast dates to her Flying With Angels Tour which has seen her perform over 100 shows since kicking off in June, 2025.

Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Duncan Sheik) along with cellist Stephanie Winters.

Vega is touring in support of her critically acclaimed new record Flying With Angels, out now on Cooking Vinyl. Produced by Gerry Leonard, Flying With Angels is Vega's first full-length album of all new music in over a decade; see below for a complete track listing.

SUZANNE VEGA TOUR DATES

June 26-Bloemendaal, NL-Caprera

June 27-Eindhoven, NL-Muziekgebouw

June 29-Helsinki, FI-Finlandia Hall

July 1-Oulu, FI-Tarkastamo

July 4-Gent, BE-Gent Jazz Festival

July 6-Seraing, BE-OM-Liège

July 9-Dresden, DE-Konzertplatz Weisser Hirsch Festival

July 10-Bernau-Berlin, DE-Iselleuchten-Festival

July 11-Bad Salzuflen, DE-Bad Salzuflen Festival

July 13-Wroclaw, PL-Narodowe Forum Muzyki

July 15-Prague, CZ-Archa Theatre

July 16-Vienna, AT-Vienna Globe

July 18-Padova, IT-Piazza Eremitani

July 20-Rome, IT-Casa Del Jazz

July 21-Naples, IT-Maschio Angioino

July 23-Carpi, IT-Piazza Astolfo

July 24-Monforte, IT-Anfiteatro Horszowsky

July 25-Pisa Calci, IT-Giardino Scotto

July 28-Glasgow, UK-Summer Nights

July 30-Halifax, UK-Halifax Victoria Theatre

July 31-Aylesbury, UK-Waterside

August 2-Cambridge, UK-Cambridge Folk Festival

September 6-Wellington, NZ-St. James Theatre

September 9-Christchurch, NZ-James Hay Theatre

September 10-Auckland, NZ-Town Hall

September 12-Brisbane, AU-Fortitude

September 13-Caloundra, AU-Playhouse

September 17-Wollongog, AU-Anita's Theatre

September 18-Sydney, AU-Sydney Opera House

September 20-Canberra, AU-Llewellyn Theatre

September 22-Melbourne, AU-Hamer Hall

September 24-Adelaide, AU-Thebarton Theatre

September 26-Perth, AU-Regal Theatre

October 20-Northampton, MA-Bombyx

October 21-Natick, MA-The Center for Arts in Natick

October 23-Barre, VT-Barre Opera House

October 24-Arundel, ME-Vinegar Hill Music Theatre

October 25-Westerly, RI-United Theatre

October 27-Old Saybrook, CT-The Kate

October 29-Fairfield, CT-Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

October 30-Montclair, NJ-Outpost in the Burbs

November 1-Wilmington, DE-The Queen

November 2-Richmond, VA-The Tin Pan

November 4-Charlottesville, VA-Jefferson Theatre

November 6-Princeton, NJ-Matthews Theatre

February 6-March 5-Miami, FL-Cayamo Cruise

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