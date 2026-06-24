Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert

(Prime PR) The annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert, presented by Gibson Gives, will return to Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, October 17, 2026, headlined by global pop icon Taylor Dayne.

More than just a concert, Women Who Rock (WWR) is a movement that brings together music, advocacy, and philanthropy to support critical women's health research. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 AM ET.

This year's concert will feature a dynamic, all female-fronted lineup. In addition to Taylor Dayne, the evening will showcase groundbreaking guitarist and vocalist Malina Moye, who will open the show with her signature National Anthem performance. Returning to the WWR stage, The Vindys will deliver their high-energy blend of rock and soul, while Kalie Shorr will perform her empowering anthem "Fight Like A Girl" as part of the SURVIVORS WHO ROCK tribute presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. The event will also include DJ Formosa and a special appearance by the 2026 WWR Rising Star Contest winner.

Beyond the music, attendees will experience the signature Pink Carpet entrance presented by UPMC Health Plan, a Beauty Bar featuring complimentary beauty activations, a social sharing photo booth, and the Rockstar Silent Auction. A limited number of VIP tickets will provide access to an exclusive VIP Lounge, Gifting Suite, and pre-show happy hour. Kelly Dzanaj of 100.7 Star FM will return as the event's emcee. To see all event details visit: https://womenwhorock.info

Women make up more than half of the global population, yet women's health research receives less than 10 percent of federal funding. At a time when funding pressures continue to grow, the mission of Women Who Rock has never been more urgent. The benefit concert brings together artists, fans, and partners to raise awareness and provide critical funding for research that impacts women at every stage of life. All proceeds directly benefit the Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation (MWRI), the nation's first and largest research institute dedicated to women's health.

Funds raised through Women Who Rock support research across a wide range of critical areas, including breast and gynecologic cancers, heart health, infectious diseases such as HIV and COVID-19, infertility, maternal and infant health, mental health, substance use disorders, and more. MWRI currently supports hundreds of active studies and has engaged more than 160,000 clinical trial participants globally, helping to advance life-saving discoveries and improve outcomes for women worldwide.

Women Who Rock Benefit Concerts feature a 100% female-fronted lineup-powering a global movement to elevate women in music and beyond.

"Women's health continues to face significant gaps in clinical research, clinical trials, and funding. As federal funding cuts and uncertainty impact research nationwide, the need for community support has never been greater. Partnerships with organizations like Women Who Rock and Gibson Gives help close critical funding gaps, fuel innovation, and raise awareness about the importance of investing in women's health. Together, we can accelerate progress and change the way the world understands and treats women's health," says Michael Annichine, CEO, Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation.

"Women Who Rock was built on the belief that music can spark real change. As women's health research faces critical funding gaps, our mission has never been more urgent," adds Melinda Colaizzi, Founder & CEO, Women Who Rock "We're proud to welcome an extraordinary lineup of women who embody strength, resilience, and purpose, while helping raise vital funds for the life-saving work taking place every day at Magee-Womens Research Institute. Together, we're proving that when women come together, we don't just amplify voices-we accelerate progress and create meaningful, lasting impact. This concert is more than a performance-it's a movement uniting voices to drive progress, fund life-saving research, and put women's health where it belongs: center stage."

"At Gibson, we've always believed in the power of music to inspire, connect, and create lasting change," continues Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson. "Through Gibson Gives, we are proud to support Women Who Rock and its mission to elevate women in music while advancing critical women's health research. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to empowering women and investing in their future-on stage, and in our communities. Together, we're not only amplifying incredible talent, but we're also helping drive meaningful impact where it's needed most."

Headliner Taylor Dayne is a global pop powerhouse whose career spans more than three decades. She rose to international fame with her breakthrough hit "Tell It To My Heart" and went on to achieve 17 Top 20 singles, including No. 1 hits "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love," and "I'll Always Love You." Dayne remains one of the most versatile and influential artists of her generation. With over 75 million albums and singles sold worldwide, she has earned three GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Awards, and New York Music Hall of Fame honors, and was ranked the No. 18 female dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone. She is one of the very few artists in music history to successfully cross over into nearly every genre, charting hit singles in pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary, and rock.

Women Who Rock is a female-founded global brand dedicated to supporting women in music, empowering women across industries, and advancing women's health. Through its concerts, campaigns, and partnerships, the organization works to amplify women's voices and close the gender gap in healthcare. Gibson Gives, the philanthropic arm of the iconic and leading instrument brand Gibson, continues its longstanding support of the event, furthering its mission to advance music education, health, and wellness initiatives worldwide.

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