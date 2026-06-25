Watch Diplo's Major Lazer's 'pAPi wiTH tOKisCha' Video

(Sachs & Co) Diplo's Major Lazer, the boundary-pushing global pop force, unveil their highly anticipated new track "pAPi wiTH tOKisCha" featuring Dominican superstar Tokischa.

The hitmakers began teasing the track at shows and pop-ups across the globe, including an impromptu set in an abandoned lot in Miami for only 200 fans. Tokischa joined Lazer for the song's first live performance at their headline Ultra set, and her appearance at Lazer's main stage Coachella set-to over 80,000 attendees-created even more excitement for the song.

While out at Coachella, Lazer and Tokischa ventured deeper into the desert to capture the track's energy in an electric new music video. Directed by Cambron Lyles and Alex Ferzan, the video also incorporates footage from the Miami pop-up, bringing Lazer's live chaos to the screen.

In the midst of their first extensive touring in seven years, Lazer has taken their signature electricity to festivals the world over, returning to huge crowds at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo. Upcoming dates include Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Pukkelpop and more. Anchored by stage production from acclaimed creative director Mike Carson and choreography from Sara Bivens and Calvit Hodge for eight dancers, the show brings a new party to fans across the globe.

2026 has seen Lazer take over the largest sporting events on the planet. Earlier this year, they delivered a centerpiece performance at the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Additionally, the group teamed up with Nelly Furtado and Davido to celebrate this year's FIFA World Cup, creating "No Place Like Home," an official anthem of the tournament. Davido joined Lazer to perform the track at their headline set for the World Cup's Countdown Concert in Los Angeles, kicking off the tournament for a viewership of millions globally.

"pAPi wiTH tOKisCha" follows Lazer's acclaimed 2025 mixtape, GYALGEBRA. The project ushered in a new chapter for Major Lazer, marking the first release with their newest member, London multi-hyphenate America Foster. Her verses light up five of the mixtape's tracks, which also feature collaborations with iconic dancer-choreographer Parris Goebel, Toronto it-girl SadBoi, Soca legend Bunji Garlin and more.

The Diplo-founded ensemble is one of the most successful groups in pop, featuring longtime members Walshy Fire and Ape Drums alongside new addition America Foster. Major Lazer has delivered era-defining hits including "Lean On"-one of the most successful songs ever, 4x Platinum-certified "Cold Water" and 2x Platinum-certified "Light It Up," and collaborated with an array of global superstars such as Beyonce, J Balvin, WizKid, El Alfa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and many more.

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