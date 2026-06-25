Mark Isham Announces First New Album In 15 Years 'At The Carousel Club'

(MPG) GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist Mark Isham has announced At the Carousel Club, his first new solo album in 15 years, arriving August 21. Having spent his career moving fluidly between jazz, electronic music, orchestral writing, and cinema, the Academy Award-nominated composer has drawn from all of these disciplines, to create a recombinant musical statement. Alongside the release, Isham shared the title track, a vivid opening statement that brings together the opposing forces that have defined his life in music: discipline and danger, composition and improvisation, machinery and breath.

"The Carousel Club is a place where musical journeys are offered for the taking," Isham says. "This opening track is a joyful invitation-an overture, if you will-to stories that are constantly evolving and offering each listener a different view of the world."

Having spent his career often shaping the narrative of his collaborators - from performing with Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison and Stanley Clarke, while creating some of the most memorable film and television scores of the past four decades (including Once Upon A Time, Blade, Crash, A River Runs Through It, and more), Isham's re-introduction as a solo artist challenges the assumption that a composer known for serving narrative must remain behind it. Here, he is not interpreting a director's vision or reinforcing another artist's emotional world. He is the author, protagonist, and risk-taker-placing his own trumpet voice at the center of a musical environment built without a script, a picture, or a guaranteed destination.

Recorded at the legendary Mad Hatter Studios, the album was born and built upon three uninterrupted weeks of experimentation with Isham's formidable collection of analog synthesizers. Working with unstable voltages, physical circuitry, and instruments that resist perfect repetition, he constructed enormous electronic landscapes from experimentation rather than assignment. Those compositions became the foundation for an ensemble featuring guitarist Nels Cline, drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, bassist Kaveh Rastegar, vocalist Ayo Awosika, and the Orchid String Quartet.

At the core of Isham's artistry is duality. He is a meticulous composer attracted to structural control and melodic harmony, but also an improviser who believes music becomes alive when control begins to fail. The synthesizers impose systems; the players disrupt them. In an industry increasingly driven by speed, algorithms, catalog value, and immediate returns, At the Carousel Club is deliberately extravagant in a different currency: time, attention, uncertainty, and world-class musicianship. Electronic yet organic, composed yet unstable, intimate yet cinematic, the album does not attempt to imitate Isham's most commercially familiar work, nor does it trade on nostalgia for his earlier solo career. Instead, it places reputation at risk in pursuit of discovery.

At the Carousel Club is not a comfortable retrospective. It is a refusal to accept that an established artist's most adventurous work must belong to the past. Less a return than a new point of departure, the album captures Isham confronting the unknown-and trusting the next note to show him where to go.

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