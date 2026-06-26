Carly Rae Jepsen Previews 'Day and Night' Album With 'On Wires' Video

(Interscope) Carly Rae Jepsen dropped "On Wires" - the lead single from her new album, Day and Night. Set for release on September 18 via Interscope Records, the 24-track double captures a blurred, dreamlike sense of time where nights stretch into mornings and days dissolve into nights, creating a feeling of being suspended inside a moment.
Within that 24-hour cycle, "On Wires" lands in the day period - a suite of bright, raw songs exuding an organic warmth. With "On Wires," Jepsen evokes the exhilarating sense of impatient desire that surfaces in the early stages of courtship. She wrote the song with frequent collaborators Kyle Shearer, who also produced, and Nate Cyphert.
While the song captures a new relationship teetering between friendship and romance, the official video for "On Wires" explores another dichotomy: the tug-of-war between motherhood and career. Fighting to carve out space for both, Jepsen grabs a microphone and, with its long cord trailing behind her, ventures out from a club and into the world. She shot the video in Los Angeles with director Caio Viera (KATSEYE) in her sixth month of pregnancy.
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