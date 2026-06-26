Future Delivers 'Radio' Video To Announce 'The Real Me' Album

(Epic) Future announces his highly anticipated 10th solo studio album, The Real Me, will be arriving July 10th, and surprise drops his latest single "Radio," with an accompanying music video.

An early preview of what's to come, "Radio" finds Future in a reflective mode - legendary and unbothered, moving in silence while the world catches up. Over a hypnotic beat, he raps about the cost of being at the top, landing on a chorus that says it all: this not for the radio. Raw, unfiltered, and entirely on his own terms.

Earlier this week, Future made waves sitting front row at the Louis Vuitton show during Men's Paris Fashion Week. The album announcement also comes on the heels of "Game Time" - a high-energy single off of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, which was performed by Future and Tyla at the World Cup Opening Ceremony.

The Real Me marks a significant moment in Future's catalog - his 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work that strips back the mythology to reveal the man behind it. This album finds Future turning inward, delivering some of his most candid and ambitious music to date. The album follows MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

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