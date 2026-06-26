Hear Icona Pop's New Single 'Yellow Top'

(High Rise) Icona Pop release their irresistible new single "Yellow Top," the latest taste of their forthcoming album Ritual, arriving August 14 via Ultra Records/Iconic Sound Recordings. Bursting with sun-soaked energy, shimmering tropical house production, and the duo's signature club-ready pop sound, "Yellow Top" captures the rush of a fleeting summer romance with effortless charm.

Anchored by the instantly memorable refrain, "One hand under my yellow top / Two hands, show me who you are," the song bottles the carefree thrill of a beachside romance and the desire to make the moment last forever. Blending breezy indie-pop textures with euphoric dancefloor momentum, "Yellow Top" is poised to become the soundtrack to late-summer nights and golden-hour memories.

Building on the momentum of title track, "Ritual," as well as "Dance To This" and "Butterfly Feelings," "Yellow Top" further expands the vibrant emotional landscape of Ritual. Equal parts nostalgic and euphoric, the track leans into spontaneity, desire, and the kind of connection that feels destined to become a cherished memory.

Speaking about the new song, Icona Pop share, "'Yellow Top' is about a flirty moment on a dreamy beach in southern Europe, drinking Palomas and just having fun, sun going down, the city lighting up. We hope the song will bring back your beach romance memories, or be the soundtrack to your next one."

With "Yellow Top," Icona Pop continue to unveil the vibrant world of Ritual, an album that finds Caroline Hjeltand Aino Jawo at their most emotionally open and creatively confident. Written during a deeply transformative period in their lives, the project explores themes of friendship, reinvention, healing, motherhood, heartbreak, and joy while reaffirming the dancefloor as a space for release, connection, and self-discovery.

Speaking on the project, Icona Pop reveal: "Healing requires you to slow down and reflect, but you can't work on yourself 24/7 forever. Eventually, you have to get back out into the world and see what happens. You might mess up-but that could be exactly what you need. For us, the dance floor has always been a place where we find ourselves and each other again. It's where we can disappear into the music and let go of everything else."

Throughout Ritual, Icona Pop reshape personal experiences into expansive, feel-good anthems without losing the emotional honesty that has defined their evolution as artists. With "Yellow Top," Icona Pop deliver the quintessential soundtrack to summer-a shimmering ode to spontaneity, sun-soaked romance, and the memories that stay with you long after the season ends.

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