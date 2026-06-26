Sabrina Sterling Returns With 'An American Crime' EP

(Columbia) Rising singer-songwriter Sabrina Sterling elevates her sound with her new EP, An American Crime, out now via Columbia Records. With amped up instrumentation and production, Sabrina pushes her creative boundaries sonically and collaborated with producers Mike Wise (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), Harry Charles (Stella Lefty, Dove Cameron), and Cooper Holzman (Mon Rovia, Medium Build, Sydney Ross Mitchell) to create the world of American crime. An allegory of the 2007 film, Sabrina uses synths, bolstering guitars, brash drums, and visual storytelling to deliver a dark punch, and asks the listener to question who is at fault - the narrator or the "victim", as shown in songs like the title track and "Saint".

Sabrina Sterling paints a picture of an imperfect family, a lack of justice, and taking matters into her own hands, as shown with songs like "Jukebox" and "Eventually". The allure of the darkness is what brings listeners into this world and will intrigue fans who have been with her since TikTok or are just now discovering her.

A sonic shift away from her Ramona EP, Sabrina explores and processes a new side of her life and puts that perspective in her music. Deconstructing the image of what an all-American family might look like, Sabrina confronts her inner demons in songs like "Devil's in My Living Room" and unapologetically owns her side of the story. Inspired by horror films like The Conjuring, Sabrina is unafraid of shame and is willing to sing, write, and produce even the most complex experiences with her fans.

The 21-year-old San Diego-born, Los Angeles-based alternative pop singer-songwriter, writes songs that speak to heartbreak, trauma, anxiety, and the emotions we carry through every phase of life. Shaped by a turbulent upbringing, including bullying, her parents' divorce, and years of abuse, she turned to music as her outlet. Inspired by Julia Michaels and Phoebe Bridgers, she built a following with millions of streams on early favorites like "Love Me That Way" and "17 Pushing 24," earning praise from Finneas and Olivia Rodrigo. Her Ramona EP spawned "Bittersweet," surpassing 1.2 million Spotify streams, and a tour run with Jessie Murph followed. Now, she speaks up for everyone who's ever felt unheard on An American Crime. Stream the EP here

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