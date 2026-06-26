Watch SOMBR's 'My Body Isn't Ready' Video

(High Rise) SOMBR today releases his highly anticipated new single "My Body Isn't Ready," available now via Warner Records. Accompanied by an official music video directed by Gus Black and starring Inde Navarrette and Josh Heuston, the release marks the latest chapter in SOMBR's meteoric rise from underground phenomenon to one of the biggest artists to emerge since the release of his global break-through debut album I BARELY KNOW HER.

At just 20 years old, SOMBR continues to distinguish himself through emotional candor and magnetic songwriting. Raw, deeply personal, and universally relatable, "My Body Isn't Ready" showcases SOMBR's ability to transform vulnerable experiences into powerful storytelling, further cementing his status as one of the most compelling young voices in contemporary music. "My Body Isn't Ready" finds SOMBR at his most vulnerable. Confronting themes of body image, self-perception, and the often-unspoken pressures of learning to feel comfortable in your own skin, SOMBR explores the internal struggle, offering a strikingly honest reflection on insecurity and self-worth. "My Body Isn't Ready" was solely written and co-produced by SOMBR.

Beyond his unmistakable voice and lyricism, SOMBR continues to demonstrate a level of creative ownership and artistic maturity rarely seen from artists so early in their careers and arrives following a landmark year that has seen him sell out headline shows across multiple continents, amass billions of global streams, and rapidly establish himself as one of the defining voices of a new generation.

Tonight, SOMBR will make his debut as both musical and interview guest on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing "My Body Isn't Ready." His appearance follows a string of stellar performances both at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City earlier this month, and his powerful live performance of "Homewrecker" at this year's American Music Awards [WATCH].

Adding to the excitement surrounding his latest release, the born-and-bred New Yorker will announce a surprise show set to take place tomorrow night in New York City. The special underplay will offer fans a rare opportunity to experience the new music in an intimate setting before he embarks on his biggest headline run to date. Details to be announced tomorrow.

Starting next month, SOMBR will launch his North American You Are The Reason Arena Tour, beginning July 22 in Mexico Cityand culminating with two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Along the way, he will headline iconic venues including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Boston's TD Garden, Chicago's United Center, and more. Support on select dates comes from Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, Tom Odell, Dove Cameron, Balu Brigada, King Princess, The Hellp, and Hannah Jadagu.

The tour follows a massive festival season that includes appearances at Coachella, BottleRock Napa Valley, Lollapalooza,Osheaga, Reading & Leeds, Sziget, Rock En Seine, Electric Picnic, and additional major festivals throughout North America and Europe.

As his audience continues to grow at a remarkable pace, SOMBR remains one of the most compelling artists in contemporary music. With "My Body Isn't Ready," he delivers another unforgettable chapter in a breakout story that shows no signs of slowing down.

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