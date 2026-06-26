YoungBoy Never Broke Again Surprise Releases 'More Leaks 2' Album

(IC) YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases his highly anticipated new album, More Leaks 2 (ML2) via Never Broke Again/Motown Records. Building on the momentum of last year's blockbuster Make America Slime Again (MASA), the 20-track project finds YoungBoy at his most focused and emotionally revealing, balancing hard-edged street records with melodic, deeply personal songwriting.

Anchored by the focus track, "Calling From Rio," More Leaks 2 marks the next chapter for one of hip-hop's most prolific and influential artists. Throughout the project, the Louisiana native channels the experiences that have shaped both his life and career, pairing vulnerability with fearless confidence and the unmistakable storytelling that has made him one of modern rap's defining voices.

YoungBoy's impact extends far beyond the music. Hailed by The New York Times as, "a modern-day Tupac Shakur," he has been recognized by the RIAA as the most successful rapper of the decade and holds the record for the most RIAA Platinum-certified rap albums released between 2015 and 2025.

His commercial success continues to set new benchmarks. YoungBoy has amassed more than 30 billion global streams, earned 109 RIAA certifications, and became the youngest artist ever to reach 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries. He also holds the distinction of having the most Gold-certified songs in history, surpassing artists including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Michael Jackson. Across streaming platforms, he has generated more than 9 billion Spotify streams, while his YouTube channel has surpassed 16 billion views, underscoring the unmatched loyalty and scale of his global fanbase.

A collection of fan-favorite unreleased songs that YoungBoy has been teasing for months, More Leaks 2 [Listen here] follows the original More Leaks, released in March 2025. The project gives official releases to some of his most sought-after records while showcasing the raw honesty, emotional depth, and relentless creativity that have defined his career.

The release follows a landmark year for the rapper. In 2025, YoungBoy premiered the Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour documentary, AMERICAN YOUNGBOY, offering fans an inside look at the highest-grossing tour by a debut headlining rapper. Earlier this year, he released Slime Cry, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, becoming his 17th Top 10 album.

More Leaks 2 continues the remarkable momentum YoungBoy has built over the past year, reaffirming his place as one of the most impactful and commercially dominant artists in music today.

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