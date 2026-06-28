Becky G Announces New Album With 'Patrona'

(align) Becky G releases her newest single "Patrona" via RCA Records and announces her highly anticipated new album, "BARAJA BENDITA," arriving August 14, 2026. "PATRONA" serves as the third drop leading up to her upcoming album.

More than a declaration of confidence, "PATRONA" is Becky's clearest expression yet of the mindset shaping "BARAJA BENDITA": owning every decision, trusting her instincts, and embracing the discipline and resilience that have guided her journey. Built around bold percussion, commanding vocals, and striking lyrics, the track embodies what it means to trust yourself fully and move with intention. Rather than waiting for permission, Becky steps into the role of authoring her own story, embracing the responsibility and freedom that come with calling the shots. "PATRONA" adds another layer to the world Becky has been constructing ahead of "BARAJA BENDITA," extending the themes of agency, evolution, and self-definition introduced in her recent releases.

Directed by Pedro Artola and filmed in New York City, the official music video for "PATRONA" extends those themes through a cinematic lens. Set inside an old-school gym, the visual follows Becky through moments of training, performance, and reflection - highlighting the unseen work behind stepping into your power. Through repetition, discipline, and resilience, the video reinforces the idea that success is earned through the decisions made every day and the commitment to keep showing up.

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