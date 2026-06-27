Benson Boone Returns With 'The Time of My Life' Video

(Warner) GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum pop sensation Benson Boone opens up a brand new chapter with "The Time of My Life." Out now via Warner Records, the slow-building single captures the eerie detachment of moving forward through life without the person you thought would be by your side to the very end.

The accompanying music video portrays the emotional disconnect through a theatrical production starring Alix Earle. The pair playfully portray a larger-than-life love story which perfectly contrasts Boone's internal struggle as he is visibly haunted by the memory of a past partner.

"The Time of My Life" hits platforms everywhere as Boone prepares to launch his 35-date, U.S. arena-conquering Wanted Man Tour in Pittsburgh on July 7. The run will include multiple nights at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, eventually wrapping up in Casper, WY, on September 3. Boone will also perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, running September 18-19.

Written by Boone with his go-to collaborators Jack LaFrantz and producer Jason Evigan (Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter), "The Time of My Life" drifts into frame like a melancholy dream - just acoustic guitar and Boone's haunted voice - then builds to soaring vocals and a staggering Wall of Sound complete with crashing drums, stormy electric guitar, and layered vocals. Channeling the lovelorn spirits of '50s rock through a modern lens, he croons: "Yes, I'm having the time of my life, but something about it feels so off / I wish you came along / If this is as good as it gets, then why is my head such a mess, dear? / Oh, why is it all so wrong?"

Anticipation has been building for "The Time of My Life" over the past month, especially as Earle and Boone traded viral videos - of her lip-syncing the song from a yacht in Monaco, and him recreating that TikTok down to the little black dress she was wearing. The song is Boone's first since releasing his blockbuster sophomore set American Heart, which debuted in the Top 10 in ten countries, including #2 in the U.S. and Canada and #1 in Australia and New Zealand.

Shortly before the album's release last June, Boone made his Saturday Night Live debut with the singles "Mystical Magical" (which surpassed half a billion streams, hit Top 5 at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and soundtracked Target's 2025 Holiday Campaign) and "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" (over half a billion streams, #1 at Hot AC radio, #2 at Top 40 radio). Both songs climbed the Billboard Hot 100 alongside Boone's 2024 smash "Beautiful Things." Still buzzing a year later, American Heart also launched "Mr. Electric Blue" and "Momma Song."

And all of that was after Boone's headline-making 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards debut, where he was nominated for Best New Artist and delivered a show-stopping performance of "Beautiful Things." Last year, he also took over the Coachella main stage, bringing out Brian May of Queen for an electrifying, viral rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody." The two reunited - at a pair of shows - during the European leg of Boone's globe-trotting American Heart Tour.

"Beautiful Things" catapulted Boone to superstar status - it was the #1 most streamed song in the world in 2024 and, just last month, the music video joined YouTube's Billion Views Club. The viral smash logged a massive seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart; hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio; and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV VMA, an iHeartRadio Music Award, the BMI Champion Award, and multiple international accolades. The chart-conquering track was featured on his 2x Platinum debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades.

Boone entered 2026 with the wind at his back. In February, he co-starred in an Instacart Super Bowl ad with Ben Stiller and headlined a San Francisco set for the Super Bowl LX concert series. Now, Benson Boone shows us where he's headed next. Stay tuned for much more.

Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Jul 07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Jul 08 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Jul 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 13 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Jul 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jul 16 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Jul 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Jul 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jul 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Jul 24 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Jul 25 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Jul 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Jul 28 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Jul 30 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug 02 - Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena

Aug 04 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 05 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug 07 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

Aug 08 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Aug 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug 15 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Aug 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Aug 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

Aug 21 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Aug 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug 25 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Aug 26 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Aug 28 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Aug 29 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug 31 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sep 01 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Sep 03 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Sep 04 - Aspen, CO @ JAS Labor Day Fest 2026

Sep 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

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