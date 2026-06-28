Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single

(Epic) Coi Leray wants you to know one thing this summer: she's "Outside." The multi-platinum hitmaker, rapper and singer-songwriter is back with a statement new anthem, "Outside," featuring Latin Grammy winning artist Eladio Carrion," a song that her avid fanbase has been clamoring for. Initial Instagram previews for "Outside" exceeded 1.5 million views across platforms.

The new single follows her latest bombshell release, the Youngboy Never Broke Again featured "Better Than Yours," which took over the internet and airwaves upon its March release, and continues to power hundreds-of-thousands of social creates worldwide.

On "Outside," Coi reaches back into her bag of tricks to flaunt her tantalizing versatility and hitmaking ability. "Outside" takes Coi's affinity for Hip Hop anthems and her Puerto Rican heritage and merges them so seamlessly, the hit quality of her new single is impossible to ignore. True to the track's sound, she called upon Eladio Carríon for a guest feature that's as organic as it is elevating. With The New York Knicks celebrating its landmark NBA championship on the same weekend as NYC's world-renowned Puerto Rican day parade, Coi took to the streets to set the tone of what to expect from her new single, and the previews didn't disappoint. From Power 105.1 to OG Ron C and Bernice Burgos, curious outlets and excited fans flooded Coi's comments on Instagram and TikTok, awaiting the release of Coi's newest summer anthem.s

Coi's momentum has been the topic of conversation for well over a year, and this summer she's kept the fire hot. Earlier this year, she made a scene-stealing appearance at Coachella 2026, headlining a set at the Heineken House where the party-starting "Better Than Yours" caused commotion, and she is now set to bring her wave to BET Experience 2026, where she'll co-headline the weekend's FanFest with Mariah The Scientist, B2K, Destin Conrad and more.

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