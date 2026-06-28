Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)'

(BT PR) Justin Bieber releases SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I) the complete live recording of his now legendary first headlining performance at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival on April 11, 2026.

Marking his first major live show in four years, Bieber's return drew one of the largest crowds in the festival's history and earned widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. Vulture praised the set as "a career-spanning victory lap," while PAPER called it "a history-making comeback." Bieber performed songs from the recent SWAG era alongside fan favorites from throughout his career, incorporating an acoustic set, nostalgic visuals and archival YouTube footage into the production.

SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I) features special guests The Kid LAROI, Tems, Wizkid, Dijon, and Mk.gee. Listen here.

Now a thing of legend, Justin Bieber's triumphant Coachella headline performances became more than a career defining moment - they shattered records before he even left the stage. With an astonishing 147 million global views, Justin's Coachella performances are the most viewed in the festival's history. More than a concert, the performances became a worldwide celebration of Bieber's history, artistry and the unwavering connection he shares with his generations of fans. The impact was impressive and instant, in the weeks after the festival Justin remained Spotify's #1 most-streamed artist. Justin delivered the biggest post-Coachella streaming explosion ever recorded, including the largest single streaming day of his career with more than 105 million Spotify streams on April 15th before closing out at a massive 431 million global streams in a single week (an almost 1,800% increase). The historic momentum extended across every platform and chart with Bieber simultaneously driving 21 of his songs into Spotify's Global Top 200 and seven of his albums appearing simultaneously on the Billboard 200 Chart, another career first.

Fan favorite "Beauty and a Beat," which Justin performed during his first weekend headlining slot, surged to new heights, topping both the Spotify Global chart and the Billboard Global 200 racking up more than 75 million streams worldwide in just a few weeks. The viral resurgence also drove the track to #1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. Charts and helped propel the song to a recently certified 8x Platinum RIAA certification.

SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I) follows the critically lauded albums SWAG and SWAG II which Justin surprise released last year. SWAG has achieved Platinum certification for surpassing a million RIAA certified album units. As previously reported, SWAG's lead single "Daisies" is certified 2x Platinum and peaked at #1 on Pop radio charts. Newly certified, single "Yukon" is also 2x Platinum and peaked at #1 on R&B radio charts.

These milestones solidify Justin as one the defining artists of his generation and one who continues to evolve boldly, authentically and entirely on his own terms.

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