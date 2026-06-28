Hear Remy Ma's New Single 'Put Em On'

(MAC Media) Remy Ma is stepping into a new era with the release of her new single, "Put Em On," which is out now on all streaming platforms via DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro.
Two decades after her debut album, There's Something About Remy: Based On A True Story, established her as one of rap's most commanding voices, Remy isn't marking the milestone by looking back. "Put Em On' is a forward statement- a record that feels refreshing, confident, and rooted in the same sharp point of view that made her a standout from the start, now aimed squarely at where she's going.
Produced by Juice, "Put Em On" is a high-energy summer single driven by hard-hitting drums, heavy bass, bright synths and a chant-ready hook. It finds Remy back in her element with presence and purpose, speaking to confidence, opulence, loyalty, and putting the women around her in position.
"I think a lot of people expect my music to be angry or super aggressive because for a long time that's the narrative I let people believe," says Rem. "But in this season I'm literally having the most fun I've had in my life, and I wanted this song to reflect that."
The single follows a run of renewed momentum for Remy Ma, who recently starred in Lifetime's Don't Trust The Girls Upstairs, and joined French Montana and Max B on "Ever Since U Left Me (Big Bronx Remix)." She also sparked a major social conversation with her "W.Y.F.L." Freestyle, which premiered with On The Radar and drew massive engagement, garnering over 90K comments on her initial IG Reel.
Together, the moments point to a larger reintroduction. Remy Ma is not returning to prove who she is. She is expanding the space she's already built, moving between music, film, television, and culture with the authority of an artist who understands legacy but is still actively shaping what comes next.
With "Put Em On," she leans into the energy of now while reminding listeners that her voice still cuts through.
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