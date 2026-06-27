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Melanie Martinez Performed For The Citi Concert Series On TODAY

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 27, 2026 10:42 AM EDT
Melanie Martinez Performed For The Citi Concert Series On TODAY

(2b) Melanie Martinez made her debut performance on TODAY as part of the Citi Concert Series, performing "GARBAGE," "POSSESSION," "WEIGHT WATCHERS," and "THE PLAGUE."

The performance comes ahead of HADES: THE SACRIFICE, kicking off July 17 in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena. This is her first major tour since 2024. Check her out on TODAY here

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