Melanie Martinez Performed For The Citi Concert Series On TODAY

(2b) Melanie Martinez made her debut performance on TODAY as part of the Citi Concert Series, performing "GARBAGE," "POSSESSION," "WEIGHT WATCHERS," and "THE PLAGUE."
The performance comes ahead of HADES: THE SACRIFICE, kicking off July 17 in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena. This is her first major tour since 2024. Check her out on TODAY here
Melanie Martinez Reveals Special Guests For Hades: The Sacrifice North American Tour
Melanie Martinez Announces Hades: The Sacrifice Tour Of North America And Europe
Melanie Martinez Takes Fans To 'HADES' With New Album
Melanie Martinez Plans Special Performances For HADES
Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set- Five Finger Death Punch Hearld 'Legacy' With 'De Oppresso Liber' Video- more
Watch Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina' Video- Alan Jackson Says Denise Is 'Still The One'- Gretchen Wilson And 'Ella Langley's 'Here For The Party'- more
SOMBR's 'My Body Isn't Ready' Video- Carly Rae Jepsen Previews 'Day and Night' Album With 'On Wires' Video- Sienna Spiro's World Tour Sells Out Instantly- more
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Hear BABYMETAL's 'Metal Forth (Deluxe Edition) '
Morrissey Releases 'Deluxe Notre-Dame' EP
I Prevail and Amira Elfeky Team Up With 'Paradise'
Stream Masterplan's 'Metalmorphosis'
Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set
Five Finger Death Punch Hearld 'Legacy' With 'De Oppresso Liber' Video
Watch The Bends' 'Seasons Change' Video
Singled Out: CA in LA's Clarity