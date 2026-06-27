Quavo Streaming Pharrell Williams Produced 'HAAVIN'

(IC) GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Quavo officially ushers in the next chapter of his artistry with the release of "HAAVIN," the first single from his forthcoming album executive produced by Pharrell Williams.
Introducing Quavo's next era on one of the world's biggest cultural stages, the track first premiered as the opening song for Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show at Cite Internationale Universitaire de Paris earlier this week and was recorded at Louis Vuitton Studio in sync with the making of the collection.
More than a decade after helping redefine the sound of modern hip-hop, Quavo expands the blueprint once again on "HAAVIN." The record elevates his signature ad-libs, melodic instincts, and effortless swagger through a more refined, cinematic sonic palette, pairing futuristic synths with trunk-rattling percussion in a way that feels both ambitious and intentional. Working alongside Pharrell Williams, Quavo embraces a fresh creative perspective while remaining unmistakably himself, proving that the artist who helped shape a generation's sound continues to push it forward.
Listen to Quavo's new single "HAAVIN" produced by Pharrell Williams below:
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