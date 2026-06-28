Stream MICO's New Album 'When The Lights Turn On'

(CR) 23-year-old Filipino-Canadian alt-pop-rock artist MICO releases his debut album, When the lights turn on, via Columbia Records. With emotive vocals and heart-on-sleeve lyrics, MICO tackles coming-of-age queries on the genre-jumping LP that blends the hook-heavy nostalgia of 2000s and 2010s pop punk with modern alt pop and hyperpop influences.
Written during a whirlwind year of sold-out touring, personal upheaval, and rapid growth, When the lights turn on finds MICO (born Miguel Veloso) grappling with identity, mixed-message romances, nostalgia, online perception versus reality, and the strange experience of outgrowing the people and places that once felt like home.
Standout track "Your favorite flowers" embodies one of the record's most tender moments, pairing gentle acoustics with the story of two best friends working out their feelings for each other amid major life shifts, and finding their way back to each other as friends in the end. Stream the album here
MICO will also be bringing his album on the road for his headline 'Running From A Feeling Tour' this fall. With 34 dates across North American, Asia and Australia, several shows are already selling out with new dates being added in several markets.
US + CANADA
09/22/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
09/23/26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
09/25/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
09/26/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *SOLD OUT*
09/28/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
09/29/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
09/30/26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/02/26 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
10/08/26 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue
10/10/26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/11/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/13/26 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom *SOLD OUT*
10/15/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre *SOLD OUT*
10/16/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre
10/17/26 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
10/19/26 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *SOLD OUT*
10/20/26 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa
10/22/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/23/26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
10/24/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/26/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
10/27/26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/29/26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/30/26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
10/31/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/02/26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11/03/26 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
11/06/26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *SOLD OUT*
11/07/26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
ASIA
11/19/26 - Singapore - Capitol Theatre *UPGRADE*
11/21/26 - Manila, PH - New Frontier Theatre *UPGRADE*
AUS
11/26/26 - Sydney, AUS - The Roundhouse *UPGRADE*
11/28/26 - Melbourne, AUS - Northcote Theatre
11/29/26 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid
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