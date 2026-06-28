Stream MICO's New Album 'When The Lights Turn On'

(CR) 23-year-old Filipino-Canadian alt-pop-rock artist MICO releases his debut album, When the lights turn on, via Columbia Records. With emotive vocals and heart-on-sleeve lyrics, MICO tackles coming-of-age queries on the genre-jumping LP that blends the hook-heavy nostalgia of 2000s and 2010s pop punk with modern alt pop and hyperpop influences.

Written during a whirlwind year of sold-out touring, personal upheaval, and rapid growth, When the lights turn on finds MICO (born Miguel Veloso) grappling with identity, mixed-message romances, nostalgia, online perception versus reality, and the strange experience of outgrowing the people and places that once felt like home.

Standout track "Your favorite flowers" embodies one of the record's most tender moments, pairing gentle acoustics with the story of two best friends working out their feelings for each other amid major life shifts, and finding their way back to each other as friends in the end. Stream the album here

MICO will also be bringing his album on the road for his headline 'Running From A Feeling Tour' this fall. With 34 dates across North American, Asia and Australia, several shows are already selling out with new dates being added in several markets.

US + CANADA

09/22/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

09/23/26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

09/25/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

09/26/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *SOLD OUT*

09/28/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

09/29/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

09/30/26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/02/26 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/08/26 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue

10/10/26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/11/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/13/26 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

10/15/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre *SOLD OUT*

10/16/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

10/17/26 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

10/19/26 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *SOLD OUT*

10/20/26 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

10/22/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/23/26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

10/24/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/26/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/27/26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10/29/26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/30/26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/31/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/02/26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11/03/26 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

11/06/26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *SOLD OUT*

11/07/26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

ASIA

11/19/26 - Singapore - Capitol Theatre *UPGRADE*

11/21/26 - Manila, PH - New Frontier Theatre *UPGRADE*

AUS

11/26/26 - Sydney, AUS - The Roundhouse *UPGRADE*

11/28/26 - Melbourne, AUS - Northcote Theatre

11/29/26 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid

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