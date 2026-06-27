TALK Introduces Ozzy Moon With 'GTFU'

(Big Loud Rock) TALK (Nicholas Durocher) unveils a reflective rock ballad "GTFU" - out now via Big Loud Rock/Range Media. Co-written with Natalie Hemby (Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson), Tofer Brown (Little Big Town, Lady A), and long-time collaborator Connor Riddell ("Run Away To Mars"), "GTFU" introduces the character of Ozzy Moon - a failed musician turned amateur wrestler fighting for reinvention - and serves as a searingly honest reckoning as he grapples with the consequences of his relentless pursuit of success: Was the chase worth it? Is it enough?

Reflecting on the new track, TALK shared, "It's really time to grow the f** up - for Ozzy Moon, anyway. My life and my character's life intertwine on this one. It's an epic rock ballad about ending self-pity and moving on to bigger and better things - self-reflection to defeat the personal demons."

Earlier this year, TALK returned with a cinematic label debut, "Time Machine," marking his first new music in three years. Picking up where "Time Machine" left off, "GTFU" finds Ozzy Moon battling his creeping self-doubt and questioning the sacrifices he made in the name of ambition. Both tracks depict Ozzy Moon's emotional headspace and perfectly set the stage for TALK's forthcoming project, due this Fall.

Audiences everywhere fell under TALK's spell when he crash landed with "Run Away To Mars." The single clocked over half-a-billion streams, hit #1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart, and picked up a Gold certification from the RIAA. 2023 saw him unleash his debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, executive produced by GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter. The LP went Platinum in Canada and led to five JUNO nominations at the 2024 ceremony, where he took home "Breakthrough Artist of the Year." Along the way, he dazzled on stages everywhere from NHL All-Star Weekend to Montreal Formula One Grand Prix. Plus, he emerged as "Canadian Sync Artist of the Year" in 2024, landing major placements in Grey's Anatomy, Sony Playstation's MLB The Show 2023, and CBS's Tracker. Beyond performing alongside everyone from Shania Twain to Imagine Dragons and Luke Combs, he has also graced the bills of Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Boston Calling, and more. Not to mention, he has incited the applause of Rolling Stone, Billboard, and American Songwriter, to name a few.

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