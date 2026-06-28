Watch Matt Hansen's 'Thinking Bout Me' Video

(HHPR) Matt Hansen returns with new single, "Thinking Bout Me." The feel-good track arrives on the heels of his debut album Orchid, which recently landed at #6 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA chart last month.

Leaning into a more lighthearted side of his sound, Matt shares, "I wrote this song about that playful, bittersweet feeling when your heart can skip a beat and you catch yourself thinking about them, imagining whether they're thinking about you too. That curiosity isn't always about wanting to get back together but it can be a small, almost guilty pleasure, a way to check in on a connection that once meant a lot. Sometimes it's just a fleeting thought that makes you feel that the memories you shared might still exist in someone else's mind."

"THINKING BOUT ME" is Matt's latest release since his Top 10 debut album Orchid amassed more than 10 million streams in its first week, bringing together new tracks with the hits that fueled his independent rise, including "something to remember", "LET EM GO", and "yellowstone (holding you)". Last month also saw Matt make his national television debut on The TODAY Show.

Next up, Matt will hit the road on The Orchid Tour, making 35 stops across the UK, Europe, Canada, and the U.S., with the North American leg kicking off on November 11th in Quebec City. See a full list of dates here and below, including upcoming festival performances at Summerfest and Bourbon & Beyond later this summer.

2026 TOUR DATES

July 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

Sept. 26 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond*

Oct 4 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

Oct 6 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

Oct 7 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Oct 9 - London, UK - KOKO

Oct 11 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

Oct 12 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

Oct 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

Oct 15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Oct 16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

Oct 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

Oct 19 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

Oct 20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

Oct 22 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

Oct 23 - Vienna, Austria - Ottakringer Brauerei

Oct 25 - Bern, Switzerland - Bierhubeli

Oct 27 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

Oct 28 - Paris, France - Trabendo

Nov 13 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Nov 14 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre

Nov 15 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Nov 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Nov 20 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Hall

Nov 21 - Chicago, IL - The Outset

Nov 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Nov 28 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

Nov 29 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Dec 1 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Dec 2 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom

Dec 3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Dec 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Dec 6 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Dec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Dec 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Dec 13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

*festival date

Related Stories

Matt Hansen Announces The Orchid Tour

News > Matt Hansen