Watch Matt Hansen's 'Thinking Bout Me' Video

(HHPR) Matt Hansen returns with new single, "Thinking Bout Me." The feel-good track arrives on the heels of his debut album Orchid, which recently landed at #6 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA chart last month.
Leaning into a more lighthearted side of his sound, Matt shares, "I wrote this song about that playful, bittersweet feeling when your heart can skip a beat and you catch yourself thinking about them, imagining whether they're thinking about you too. That curiosity isn't always about wanting to get back together but it can be a small, almost guilty pleasure, a way to check in on a connection that once meant a lot. Sometimes it's just a fleeting thought that makes you feel that the memories you shared might still exist in someone else's mind."
"THINKING BOUT ME" is Matt's latest release since his Top 10 debut album Orchid amassed more than 10 million streams in its first week, bringing together new tracks with the hits that fueled his independent rise, including "something to remember", "LET EM GO", and "yellowstone (holding you)". Last month also saw Matt make his national television debut on The TODAY Show.
Next up, Matt will hit the road on The Orchid Tour, making 35 stops across the UK, Europe, Canada, and the U.S., with the North American leg kicking off on November 11th in Quebec City. See a full list of dates here and below, including upcoming festival performances at Summerfest and Bourbon & Beyond later this summer.
2026 TOUR DATES
July 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*
Sept. 26 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond*
Oct 4 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
Oct 6 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio
Oct 7 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Oct 9 - London, UK - KOKO
Oct 11 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
Oct 12 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
Oct 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
Oct 15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
Oct 16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan
Oct 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
Oct 19 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
Oct 20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
Oct 22 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
Oct 23 - Vienna, Austria - Ottakringer Brauerei
Oct 25 - Bern, Switzerland - Bierhubeli
Oct 27 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
Oct 28 - Paris, France - Trabendo
Nov 13 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
Nov 14 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre
Nov 15 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Nov 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Nov 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Nov 20 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Hall
Nov 21 - Chicago, IL - The Outset
Nov 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Nov 28 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
Nov 29 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
Dec 1 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Dec 2 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom
Dec 3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Dec 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Dec 6 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Dec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Dec 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
Dec 13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
*festival date
Matt Hansen Announces The Orchid Tour
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