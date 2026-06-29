BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams

(fcc) BTS have achieved extraordinary streaming success with their fifth studio album ARIRANG, which has emerged as one of the best-performing albums released to date, surpassing major global streaming milestones and reaching record levels of fan engagement.

The recent data from global music data company Luminate indicates simultaneous growth in both fan engagement and mainstream appeal, underscoring BTS' unique ability to deepen engagement among core fans while continuing to attract new audiences around the world. Widely regarded as one of the most successful comeback albums in recent years, ARIRANG marks a defining era for BTS.

* BTS' ARIRANG Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams and New Tracks as Physical Sales Show Overwhelming Dominance: According to data analysis from Luminate, ARIRANG recorded a total of 3.8 billion streams across major global platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music during the eight weeks following its release from March 20 to May 14, 2026. During the same period, interest in BTS' previously-related catalog increased significantly with their 2026 album release and world tour. As a result, the total global streaming for BTS' entire catalog surpassed 5.3 billion.

This milestone marks a defining streaming performance among recent global pop releases. The entire catalog streaming numbers for these artists averaged 3.3 billion during the first eight weeks following their latest album releases. Achieving an incredible chart success, BTS reaffirm their status as the defining force in global pop.

During the same period, BTS demonstrated globally balanced consumption across regions. Latin America led the streaming share at 27%, followed by Northeast Asia at 17%, North America at 14%, Southeast Asia at 13%, Europe at 12% and more. The figures demonstrate broad consumption across major regions worldwide rather than concentration in any single market.

According to Spotify, "SWIM," the ultimate chart-topper and lead single from ARIRANG, surpassed 500 million cumulative streams on the platform (as of May 26), becoming the first song to reach 500 million streams in 2026. All 14 tracks on the album surpassed 100 million streams each, with "Body to Body" and "Hooligan" each exceeding 200 million streams, demonstrating strong and widespread engagement across the entire album

Physical album sales also remained exceptionally strong. According to Luminate data, BTS ranked first in the U.S. market with 810,000 units sold (CDs and vinyl) during the same period, outselling the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked artists by nearly four times.

The album's commercial success was also reflected across major U.S. charts. Upon its release back in March, BTS made history once again, with the lead single "SWIM" topping the Billboard Hot 100, while ARIRANG claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

* Superfans and Core Fandom Hit Historic Highs Amid Expanding Mainstream Appeal : Luminate's study on fandom engagement and mainstream appeal also showed significant growth after the release of ARIRANG. Luminate analyzed consumers who are aware of BTS and found that engaged consumers reached 26%, while the strong affinity group reached 15%, and superfans reached 9%, respectively. All three key indicators rose by 2 to 5 percentage points year-over-year, hitting historic highs.

The 'Engagement', 'Strong Affinity', and 'Superfan' groups represent increasingly deeper levels of fan engagement and commitment. Casual fans who engage with BTS content are those who go beyond simply listening to music, consistently consuming and interacting with artist-related content. 'Strong Affinity' and 'Superfan' groups represent a core segment of the fanbase characterized by strong emotional attachment, actively purchasing albums, music releases, and related content, as well as attending concerts and participating in other forms of fan-driven consumption.The findings indicate that BTS continue to strengthen their core fanbase by converting awareness and casual interest into deeper engagement.

* Breaking Boundaries: Even Non-K-Pop Listeners Are Expanding the BTS Universe: Meanwhile, indicators measuring general public likeability also saw significant gains, with the 'Like' category at 44 percent and the 'Listen' category at 32 percent. These figures are up 10 and 4 percentage points respectively compared to 2021, showing steady year-over-year growth in general likeability and positive perception.

The analysis also highlighted the emergence of new listeners. Luminate stated, "A new group of hip-hop-oriented listeners who do not typically consume K-Pop but enjoy BTS has emerged." This group accounts for approximately 7% of consumers aware of BTS, with 38% identifying as Hispanic or Latino. The findings suggest that BTS continue to expand beyond traditional K-pop audiences and attract listeners from a broader range of musical backgrounds.

Another segment, representing 19% of the awareness group, consists of consumers who may not frequently stream BTS' music but view them as influential artists and cultural trendsetters that amplify the group's brand value and cultural footprint.

BIGHIT MUSIC, a HYBE label, stated, "This analysis shows that BTS are simultaneously maintaining strong fandom engagement while continuously attracting new audiences, expanding their global mainstream reach. Based on a solid fanbase, BTS continue to broaden their connection with a wider audience worldwide."

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