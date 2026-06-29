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Erin LeCount Delivers 'The Cinema', Hear It Now

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 29, 2026 2:41 PM EDT
Erin LeCount Delivers 'The Cinema', Hear It Now

(The Oriel Company) Erin LeCount releases her new single, "THE CINEMA," out now via Atlantic Records. The track continues to cement her as one of the most compelling new voices in alternative pop while deepening the artistic world she has created that is unmistakably her.

"THE CINEMA," which premiered on BBC Radio 1's "Hottest Record," was produced by Erin LeCount and co-produced with Jim E-Stack (Lorde, HAIM, Empress Of) and Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Bruno Mars). The hauntingly beautiful vocals and lyrics depict her lamenting about the art she wished she had made.

Speaking about "THE CINEMA," Erin said: "I wrote and produced "THE CINEMA" because I was so creatively blocked that hearing any good pop song on the radio, seeing any beautiful movie at the theatre would bring me to tears. I felt grief for all the art I wish I was making, and translated all my frustration and obsession into a synth pop satire. Can a pop song possess you? The spirit of a chorus so infuriatingly catchy that it drives you to madness, that repeats over and over, wherever you go, haunting and reminding you of all the songs you could've written, but you didn't."

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Erin LeCount Delivers 'The Cinema', Hear It Now

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