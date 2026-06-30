BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'

(fcc) BTS will bring 'BTS THE CITY "ARIRANG" LONDON' (hereafter 'BTS THE CITY LONDON') to the United Kingdom from *July 4 to 10, transforming London into a citywide celebration where music, Korean culture, and fan experiences converge far beyond the concert venue.

Coinciding with 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG",' which will take place over two nights on July 6 and 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 'BTS THE CITY LONDON' will expand the concert into a citywide cultural experience through a series of landmark illuminations, exhibitions, immersive fan activations, and collaborations with local communities. Beginning on July 4, 'BTS THE CITY LONDON' at the Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK) will welcome fans with music video screenings, photo zones, and a showcase of iconic stage outfits from BTS' historic Wembley performances, offering visitors to revisit some of BTS' most defining moments in London while celebrating the group's enduring connection with the city.

The celebration will reach new heights as some of London's most recognizable landmarks join the festivities. The London Eye will be illuminated in honor of 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG",' creating a striking visual spectacle on the city skyline, while the 'BTS THE CITY LONDON' boat experience will sail along the River Thames, offering fans a unique way to experience the city in celebration of BTS. These citywide activations will extend the concert experience beyond Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Together, these activations transform London itself into an extension of BTS' stage, inviting fans to experience the city through the spirit of 'ARIRANG.'

From July 8 to 10, ARMY 'MADANG' at Outernet will serve as a vibrant space featuring immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise opportunities, and more. Visitors will be able to participate in interactive programs at the Samsung Galaxy Experience Booth, where Galaxy AI technology powers personalized messages, keepsakes, and immersive experiences that bring visitors closer to BTS. The IMAGINE YOUR KOREA! KOREAN TOURISM ORGANIZATION EVENT POP-UP will invite attendees to immerse themselves in Korean culture through music, dance, and interactive experiences, while the NIKE x BTS Pop-Up Store will showcase the band's latest collaboration. Together, these experiences celebrate the shared spirit of BTS and ARMY while bringing music, creativity, and Korean culture into the heart of London.

'BTS THE CITY LONDON' will also partner with a variety of local food and beverage establishments, including Hongdae Pocha, Deun Deun, DOPI, and other popular businesses across the city. Through collaborations with local small and independent businesses, the project continues THE CITY's vision of connecting global fans with local communities while creating meaningful cultural exchanges throughout London.

'THE CITY' project is an urban concert playground that transforms destinations into immersive cultural playgrounds, extending the concert experience beyond the venue through citywide attractions, local collaborations, and interactive experiences. Following the overwhelming success of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LAS VEGAS,' BTS will once again showcase their unparalleled global presence through 'THE CITY' project, transforming destinations around the world into vibrant stages of celebration alongside their headline-making 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG".' 'THE CITY' project further reinforces the band's power of bringing together millions of people across cultures, languages, and generations. With this, BTS continue to transform destinations around the world into celebration of connection and diversity, building a lasting legacy that continues to shape pop culture.

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