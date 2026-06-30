Coco Smith Announces New Album With 'Multiform' Single

(BHM) Coco Smith is excited to announce their signing to Brooklyn-based indie label, Vinegar Hill Sound Records. Heralding the news is the announcement of her new album, You Won't Get My Message but You'll Hear It, which arrives July 10, 2026.
"Multiform" arrives today, with delicate strings and an airy atmosphere, but with an undertone of tension and frustration. Plucky guitars anchor the song into an array of sounds, as Coco's voice floats above it all.
Speaking about the first single, Coco shares, "It's about anger that I can't get out, so it manifests in this song." Stream it below:
Rush Postpone Reunion Tour Dates Due To Illness- KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 Coming- Stryper Announce New Album 'Throne of Thorns'- Metallica- more
Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins Reimagine Country Classic- Billy Strings 'Burn The Other' End Video- more
Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Rush Postpone Reunion Tour Dates Due To Illness
KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 Coming
Stryper Announce New Album 'Throne of Thorns'
Metallica Expands Scholars Initiative National Workforce Education Program
Watch Moonspell's 'The Great Wolf In The Sky' Lyric Video
Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People Set To Headline 2026 Totally Tubular Festival
A Heavy Quiet Confronts Technology's Dark Side With 'Downsider'
Editors Preview New Album With 'The Rush' Video