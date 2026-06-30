Coco Smith Announces New Album With 'Multiform' Single

(BHM) Coco Smith is excited to announce their signing to Brooklyn-based indie label, Vinegar Hill Sound Records. Heralding the news is the announcement of her new album, You Won't Get My Message but You'll Hear It, which arrives July 10, 2026.

"Multiform" arrives today, with delicate strings and an airy atmosphere, but with an undertone of tension and frustration. Plucky guitars anchor the song into an array of sounds, as Coco's voice floats above it all.

Speaking about the first single, Coco shares, "It's about anger that I can't get out, so it manifests in this song." Stream it below:

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