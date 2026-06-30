Ella Mai Shares Cinematic Video For 'Might Just'

(IC) GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai unveils the official music video for "Might Just," the latest visual from her acclaimed third studio album Do You Still Love Me?

Directed by Alfred Marroquin, the cinematic release reimagines the emotional unraveling of heartbreak through a modern-day tribute to the beloved 1995 film Waiting to Exhale, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Opening with Ella immersed in the routines of domestic life, the visual slowly reveals that something isn't right. As she moves through the home, visions of her partner cheating with another woman begin to invade her thoughts, blurring the line between reality and imagination. The emotional weight continues to build until Ella finally reaches her breaking point by ripping apart his clothes, setting photographs ablaze, and ultimately burning the entire house down alongside a group of supportive girlfriends in a cathartic act of liberation. The unforgettable final scene finds Ella sitting alone in her car, calmly smoking a cigarette.

Further embracing the spirit of Waiting to Exhale, the visual features appearances from Taylor Rooks, Coco Jones, and Ryan Destiny, who join Ella in bringing the story of heartbreak, healing, and female solidarity to life. Together, the women channel the film's enduring themes of resilience and empowerment while giving the classic narrative a contemporary perspective.

The release arrives during another milestone year for Ella Mai. Fresh off a string of acclaimed performances across South Africa, Asia, and Australia, including appearances at the Greenroom Festival in Japan, the Seoul Jazz Festival, the Java Jazz Festival in Indonesia, VIVID LIVE in Sydney, and a special performance during the FIFA World Cup festivities, Ella continues to captivate audiences around the globe. She also heads into this season with two BET Award nominations for Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year for "100," further recognizing the continued impact of Do You Still Love Me? and her remarkable run over the past year.

Next month, Ella will bring that momentum home as the North American leg of her Do You Still Love Me? Tour kicks off July 2 at Milwaukee Summerfest. The 28-date headline run will make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston before culminating with Ella's long-awaited debut at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall on August 28.

DO YOU STILL LOVE ME? TOUR DATES

Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest*

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum +

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoor +

Friday, July 10, 2026 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed Fairgrounds +

Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre +

Monday, July 13, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory +

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater +

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre +

Friday, July 24, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre +

Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre +

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre +

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

Monday, August 3, 2026 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater +

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust Credit Union Theatre +

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre +

Friday, August 7, 2026 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre +

Monday, August 10, 2026 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando +

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live +

Friday, August 14, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park +

Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater +

Friday, August 21, 2026 - Washington, DC - The Anthem +

Saturday, August 22, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion +

Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor +

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann +

Thursday, August 27, 2026 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Friday, August 28, 2026 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall +

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