Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash Announce Collaborative Album 'Resonance Frequency'

(MAC Media) Homeboy Sandman and multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Splash officially announce their new collaborative project, Resonance Frequency, alongside the release of their new single and video, "Twentyfourseven," which is now available at all DSPs.

Resonance Frequency marks a bold creative milestone for both artists. Known for his dense, poetic lyricism and his celebrated collaborations with Aesop Rock as the duo Lice, Homeboy Sandman now steps into new sonic territory alongside Jack Splash - a producer whose multi-instrumentalist chops have shaped the creative forefront of hip-hop, funk, soul, pop, and rock. The result is an uber hip, innovative, and avant-garde affair that unlocks a side of Homeboy Sandman never heard before and delivering the most dynamic production of Homeboy Sandman's career.

"This is what Jack does. This is what I do. It's not a hobby, it's not a job. It's a lifestyle. Perpetual creation. It's not something that's only happening when somebody's looking" Homeboy Sandman asserts. "Resonance Frequency; Jack and I are putting out a signal. Once it reaches you every atom in your body is gonna vibrate differently."

"Finally unleashing some of this strange magic we've been working on into the universe. My most exciting collaborations come from natural musical exploration and "Twentyfourseven" with Sand is the perfect example of that" Jack Splash shares. "I like to be secretive about the things I'm working on and then just really surprise people when it drops. This album with Sandman is so fun, invigorating, and PURE though, that it's been extremely hard to keep quiet about it."

Homeboy Sandman is one of the most respected voices and pens in independent hip-hop - celebrated for his dense, poetic lyricism and his relentless dedication to the craft. A beloved figure in the underground, he is perhaps best known outside of his solo work for his collaboration with Aesop Rock as the duo Lice. With Resonance Frequency, he steps into a new chapter - one defined by artistic ambition and an unexpected sonic synergy with Jack Splash.

Jack Splash is one of the most decorated and versatile producers working in music today. To date, he has received eleven Grammy nominations (which included three nominations for his work on Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city, including Album Of The Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration), and taken home three Grammy Awards and been nominated across four different genres (including Rap & R&B). Beyond his Grammy-recognized work, Jack Splash has produced for Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Solange Knowles, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Musiq Soulchild, Cynthia Erivo, Goodie Mobb, Ras Kass, Lupe Fiasco, and many other esteemed artists.

Resonance Frequency will be celebrated with an official NYC Album Release Party & Performance on 7.31.26 in Brooklyn, NY, at The Wood Shop from 7-10 pm.

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