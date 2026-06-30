Lecrae Wins Big At 2026 BET Awards

Photo courtesy The Forefront Group Photo courtesy The Forefront Group

(The Forefront Group) Lecrae closes out Black Music Month with a win. During the 2026 BET Awards this past weekend, the Reach Records co-founder received the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "Headphones" (with Killer Mike & T.I.) off of his critically acclaimed album, Reconstruction. It's his third win overall.

The new win further solidifies Lecrae's role as one of the most influential artists in the Christian hip-hop space. His tenth studio album, and the equally attuned deluxe version (Reconstruction: Second Story), crystallizes the sound he's been honing across his prolific discography over the past two decades.

Following two Grammy nominations, announcing his retirement from touring, and the release of his book, Set Me Free, the award-winning artist made history by becoming the first Christian rapper to headline NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Now, Lecrae extends his winning streak while bringing his signature style of faith-based hip-hop to "Culture's Biggest Night."

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