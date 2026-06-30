Madonna Bringing Confessions II Pop-Up To Los Angeles

(Warner) Celebrating the release of Madonna's highly anticipated new album, Confessions II, the official Confessions II Los Angeles Pop-Up will be open July 3-5. The pop-up will feature exclusive merchandise, vinyl, and immersive photo opportunities inspired by the new album.

The Confessions II Los Angeles Pop-Up is presented by Warner Records in collaboration with Please & Thank You. Please & Thank You is an experiential and VIP partner to the music industry - the conduit between artist and fan. The company specializes in touring experiences, sponsorship, premium ticketing, meet-and-greets, merchandise programs, and event logistics for some of the world's biggest artists. For more information, visit please.co.

"We're excited to partner with Warner Records and Madonna on this groundbreaking activation. It's another step toward a future where fan experiences are more than something attached to a ticket purchase - they're part of a lifestyle that connects artists and fans every day." - Eddie Meehan, CEO

The pop-up will feature exclusive Confessions II merchandise, vinyl, CDs, cassettes, including the Grindr Exclusive Picture Disc, Luxe and Standard vinyl and CD editions, the premiere of the TikTok Exclusive vinyl variant, and immersive photo opportunities throughout the space.

Confessions II is set for release on July 3 via Warner Records. The new album serves as the long-awaited continuation to Madonna's iconic album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

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