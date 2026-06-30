Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off

(TCG) Usher and Chris Brown officially launched The R&B Tour on Friday, June 26, delivering an epic sold out opening night performance at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado and kicking off one of the most anticipated tours of the year.

The show featured an approximately 3-hour stadium spectacle, with USHER and Chris Brown trading the spotlight across nine cinematic acts that seamlessly wove their catalogs together. Rather than traditional back-to-back headline sets, the production featured an innovative format with the two superstars alternating performances throughout the night, creating a dynamic, nonstop celebration of R&B's biggest hits from "U Remind Me" to "With You", plus several duet performances including closing with their track, "New Flame."

The production also featured surprise appearances from special guests Mario and Eric Bellinger, who joined Chris Brown throughout the show as vocal accompaniment . During a DJ break, Eric Bellinger stepped into the spotlight to perform his hit single "G.O.A.T" followed by Mario who performed a medley of his chart-topping hits.

Opening night generated wide excitement across social media, with fans flooding socials throughout the evening to share clips, photos, and reactions from the performance. The excitement around the show further reinforced the tour's position as one of the most anticipated live music events of the year.

Produced by Live Nation, The R&B Tour unites two of the genre's most influential performers for a landmark stadium run across North America. The opening night featured career-spanning hits and a celebration of R&B's enduring cultural impact, setting the stage for a tour that will visit major markets throughout the United States and Canada, with upcoming stops in Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Nashville, and more through December.

The R&B Tour supports Usher's New Look (UNL) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit's (BGCGD) Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition-a first-of-its-kind workforce development initiative that provides a select cohort of interns (ages 18+) from Detroit and Atlanta with hands-on experience in tour production, wardrobe, multimedia, community impact, and operations. The initiative also engages youth nationwide through Spark Sessions: "Making of the Tour," offering behind-the-scenes access to the planning, production, and business of live touring at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

CHRIS BROWN & USHER - THE R&B TOUR 2026 - REMAINING DATES:

Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Jul 5 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field

Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Jul 13 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Jul 18 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center

Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Jul 29 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Aug 17 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Aug 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi's Stadium

Aug 29 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi's Stadium

Sep 1 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi's Stadium

Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sep 10 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sep 12 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sep 13 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sep 25 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sep 26 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Oct 10 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 15 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Nov 24 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

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