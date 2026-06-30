Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off

(TCG) Usher and Chris Brown officially launched The R&B Tour on Friday, June 26, delivering an epic sold out opening night performance at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado and kicking off one of the most anticipated tours of the year.
The show featured an approximately 3-hour stadium spectacle, with USHER and Chris Brown trading the spotlight across nine cinematic acts that seamlessly wove their catalogs together. Rather than traditional back-to-back headline sets, the production featured an innovative format with the two superstars alternating performances throughout the night, creating a dynamic, nonstop celebration of R&B's biggest hits from "U Remind Me" to "With You", plus several duet performances including closing with their track, "New Flame."
The production also featured surprise appearances from special guests Mario and Eric Bellinger, who joined Chris Brown throughout the show as vocal accompaniment . During a DJ break, Eric Bellinger stepped into the spotlight to perform his hit single "G.O.A.T" followed by Mario who performed a medley of his chart-topping hits.
Opening night generated wide excitement across social media, with fans flooding socials throughout the evening to share clips, photos, and reactions from the performance. The excitement around the show further reinforced the tour's position as one of the most anticipated live music events of the year.
Produced by Live Nation, The R&B Tour unites two of the genre's most influential performers for a landmark stadium run across North America. The opening night featured career-spanning hits and a celebration of R&B's enduring cultural impact, setting the stage for a tour that will visit major markets throughout the United States and Canada, with upcoming stops in Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Nashville, and more through December.
The R&B Tour supports Usher's New Look (UNL) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit's (BGCGD) Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition-a first-of-its-kind workforce development initiative that provides a select cohort of interns (ages 18+) from Detroit and Atlanta with hands-on experience in tour production, wardrobe, multimedia, community impact, and operations. The initiative also engages youth nationwide through Spark Sessions: "Making of the Tour," offering behind-the-scenes access to the planning, production, and business of live touring at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.
CHRIS BROWN & USHER - THE R&B TOUR 2026 - REMAINING DATES:
Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Jul 5 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field
Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Jul 13 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Jul 18 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Jul 29 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Aug 17 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Aug 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi's Stadium
Aug 29 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi's Stadium
Sep 1 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi's Stadium
Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sep 10 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sep 12 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sep 13 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sep 25 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sep 26 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Oct 10 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 15 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Nov 24 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
Quavo Streaming Pharrell Williams Produced 'HAAVIN'
Chris Brown and USHER Announce The R&B Stadium Tour
Ella Langley Surprises 100 Nashville Fans At Dandelion Pop Up Experience
Hear Amelia Moore's New Single 'Prom Queen'
Rush Postpone Reunion Tour Dates Due To Illness- KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 Coming- Stryper Announce New Album 'Throne of Thorns'- Metallica- more
Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins Reimagine Country Classic- Billy Strings 'Burn The Other' End Video- more
Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Rush Postpone Reunion Tour Dates Due To Illness
KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 Coming
Stryper Announce New Album 'Throne of Thorns'
Metallica Expands Scholars Initiative National Workforce Education Program
Watch Moonspell's 'The Great Wolf In The Sky' Lyric Video
Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People Set To Headline 2026 Totally Tubular Festival
A Heavy Quiet Confronts Technology's Dark Side With 'Downsider'
Editors Preview New Album With 'The Rush' Video