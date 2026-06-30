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Watch Albee Al and Fetty Wap's 'Patience Is A Virtue' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 30, 2026 3:35 PM EDT
Watch Albee Al and Fetty Wap's 'Patience Is A Virtue' Video

(MAC Media) Jersey City's hardest, in the trenches rapper, Albee Al is back with fellow New Jersey star Fetty Wap for a new single and video entitled "Patience Is A Virtue".

Not only is Albee a confirmed performer at Hot 97's 2026 Summer Jam which will take place on 7.26.26, he recently released a no-holds-barred diss aimed squarely at Gucci Mane "Respect The Jux," that reestablished Albee as one of the most fearless voices in the game, but he was also recently featured on new projects from Kodak Black ("Peter Roll" from Kodak The Blessing) and Jim Jones ("Conflict" from The Landlord).

"Patience Is A Virtue" is the second single from Albee Al's forthcoming project, Thug's Motivation, which will be released on 7.16.26 and features collaborations with Fetty Wap & Joey Bada$$. Thug's Motivation is raw, direct, and dripping with the street credibility that has defined Albee Al's career from day one.

From staring down the barrel of a life sentence to rebuilding himself brick by brick through music, Albee Al's story is one of resilience, redemption, and turning pressure into power. Where others folded, Albee stood firm. Now, with a clear head, a sharper pen, and a relentless focus on growth, ownership, and legacy, he is fully in command of his narrative - on his own terms.

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Watch Albee Al and Fetty Wap's 'Patience Is A Virtue' Video

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