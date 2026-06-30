Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together Shares 'No Labels: Part 02' Details

(fcc) Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together, a group under BIGHIT MUSIC, a label within HYBE, has unveiled the tracklist and album photos for his second solo album, NO LABELS: PART 02. Alongside the reveal, he released a short choreography snippet for the lead single "Ice Cream," offering fans a deeper look into the album's sonic direction and narrative.

The upcoming album consists of six tracks including the lead single "Ice Cream," along with "Vanilla," "Baby Wassup?," "No More Disco," "Fxxking Star," and "Long Way Long Ride." Spanning rap rock, funk rock, R&B, pop, and alternative hip hop, the album presents a cohesive exploration of emotional tension and self-expression, anchored by YEONJUN's performance-driven approach.

The lead single "Ice Cream" is a funk rock track driven by vintage drums, an addictive bassline, and guitar riffs. Using ice cream as a metaphor for a relationship, the lyrics explore the tension between attraction and restraint, capturing how something sweet can quickly become overwhelming when rushed.

The album's opener, "Vanilla," sets the tone by tracing the beginning of a relationship, following someone stepping out of a familiar world into unfamiliar emotions sparked by the presence of "You". The third track "Baby Wassup?" captures the tension of trying to appear composed in front of a crush while feeling internally unsettled. "No More Disco" follows two outsiders who cross paths in a club and gradually gravitate toward each other, while "Fxxking Star" plays on the dual meaning of "star" as both an admired figure and a burning celestial body, delivered through YEONJUN's distinctive rap style. The closing track, "Long Way Long Ride," serves as a reflective message of perseverance, offering a personal note of encouragement.

Beginning on June 15, YEONJUN heightened anticipation by unveiling a cinematic video titled "CHOI YEONJUN," along with three album photo themes, "THEME 1," "THEME 2," and "THEME 3," building a layered portrait of his artistic identity ahead of the album release.

With 'performance' as the central motif, "THEME 1" emphasizes YEONJUN's raw energy and presence against a minimal backdrop, highlighting the contrast between innocence and sensuality within a single frame. Inspired by the lead track, "THEME 2" visualizes the sudden, intense sensation of a brain freeze, translating the song's metaphor into striking imagery. "THEME 3" shifts to candid, everyday moments, revealing a more natural and unguarded side of YEONJUN.

On June 29, YEONJUN released a short choreography snippet for the lead single "Ice Cream," featuring choreography he helped create. The piece underscores his hands-on involvement in shaping the performance, with precise, expressive movements that reinforce the song's emotional tension.

Following the album preview on July 3, the music video teaser for "Ice Cream" will drop ahead of the album and full music video release on July 10 at 12 AM ET.

YEONJUN will also take the stage at KCON LA 2026 on August 15 as a solo artist before joining TOMORROW X TOGETHER the following day as the festival's headliner.

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