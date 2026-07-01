Cassandra Coleman Makes National TV Debut On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(MPG) Rising singer/songwriter Cassandra Coleman made her national television debut yesterday on The Kelly Clarkson Show performing her brand new single "Maggie" that was released on Friday via Warner Records.

The stunning performance showcases Coleman's soaring vocals and sharp songwriting that have firmly established her as one of indie-pop's most compelling new voices.

About the song, Coleman explains, "'Maggie' represents friendships lost by time and change - the bittersweet reality of outgrowing parts of our lives while still carrying gratitude for what they meant to us. It hurts to lose a friend and it hurts to get older and realize you invested more into your dreams than your people."

Following her television debut, Coleman will continue her breakout year with a string of high-profile live appearances. After recently wrapping a run of dates with AMBLE, she will perform in front of her largest audience to date when she joins Mumford & Sons at Hyde Park in London this Saturday, July 4. The performance caps a limited run of European and UK dates opening for Angus & Julia Stone. Later this year, Coleman is also slated to appear at Oceans Calling Festival in September and Austin City Limits in October.

"Maggie" arrives after a series of new singles, with Coleman being hailed for her "immense talent" (Paste) and "an artist who refuses to be defined by any one thing" (Rolling Stone). She previously released the "ethereal...haunting" (Melodic Magazine) "Dying Star" this spring, which finds Coleman with eyes on the horizon as she envisions a prescient visit with her future self.

Coleman made her auspicious debut last year with "Coming of Age," which was produced by Jack Antonoff and recorded with all the members of Bleachers at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The gorgeous, soul-searching epic prompted Rolling Stone to call it "a song that both mesmerizes and energizes" and "proves that folk pop can be thrilling."

Her follow-up single "Bite My Tongue" was featured in Season 2 of Netflix's Nobody Wants This and would go on to reach the Top 10 on the Global Shazam charts and the Top 50 on the iTunes Charts while earning over 4 million streams on Spotify alone. Coleman also recently released the nostalgic and hopeful track "Moonbeam," produced by Ariel Reichtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Adele) and teamed up with Young The Giant for the release of a striking live recording of "Firelight."

Tour Dates:

07/01 - London, UK @ KOKO*

07/03 - Gent, Belgium @ Gent Jazz Festival

07/04 - London, UK @ Hyde Park^

09/26 - Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival

10/09 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

* w/ Angus & Julia Stone

^ w/ Mumford & Sons

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