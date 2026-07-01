Daisy the Great Share 'Dream Song' (Harmony Tividad Version)

(Charm School) New York City duo Daisy the Great team up with Harmony Tividad (one half of the indie band Girlpool) to release a reimagined take of their single "Dream Song" (Harmony Tividad version).

The track is the latest offering from the forthcoming deluxe album The Rubber Teeth Talk With Friends, due out July 17, which features further collaborations with Frankie Cosmos, Ray Bull, Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Babehoven and more.

Originally an effervescent party of driving guitar licks and danceable distortion, the new version of "Dream Song" strips the tune back to beautiful basics: a plucked guitar and three-voices interwoven in complex harmony, heavily inspired by sister vocal trio The Roches.

Share Daisy the Great: Girlpool was one of the first artists we initially bonded over when we started making music together and we were so happy to work with Harmony on this song. We all had the same Roches-y vision for it too, so it really felt meant to be. 'Dream Song' is about finding deep love for yourself, bravery, and joy in a dreamscape space and wishing for the ability to feel the same when you wake up. This version is so beautiful to us, it's really tender and delicate and it was such a dream-come-true to stack vocals with angel Harmony.

Harmony Tividad further elaborates, "I heard this song and immediately thought it would sound so cool in a kind of The Roches-inspired way. I love the nature of the lyrics and this song so much - their writing is so unique and mystical. I love fantasy and I love the dreamy fantastical nature of what we made together."

Calling on a mash-up of friends and longtime artistic heroes, Daisy the Great's The Rubber Teeth Talk With Friends presents creative reworkings of each song on their 2025 record. Occupying the sweet spot between cover and remix, the tracklist retains Mina Walker and Kelley Dugan's distinctive vocals while handing over the musical direction to a cast of collaborators.

"We gave each contributing artist the reins," share the duo. "It's been fun to let go of the songs and allow others to make their own interpretations. To highlight a different side of the meaning of each song."

Take the downcast yet driving "Lemon Seeds," which chronicles the dissolution of a friendship, transformed by Brooklyn duo Ray Bull into a piano-grounded indie-pop anthem. Frankie Cosmos offers new introspection to "Dog", an ode to summertime dissociation, while grunge-adjacent track "Ballerina" finds new life in Sipper's pulsing electronic textures, and features vocals from Sleigh Bells' Alexis Krauss.

An inimitable record of edgy guitars, with spiraling synths and the duo's uncanny melodies front and center, The Rubber Teeth Talk further cemented Daisy the Great as curious songwriters who can craft earworms from the smallest and largest moments of everyday life. Beyond the album, the band also recently completed a massive 20-stop North American Tour, where they performed new single "Can I Have A Moment." They've also recently shared a cover of "Tom's Diner" and an original track, "Blood Dye 40," showcasing their signature "hocket" vocal technique - a style that has racked up over 210 million views across social media and become a staple of their live show.

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