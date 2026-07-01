Hear Tommy Lefroy's Satirical Summer Anthem 'Slush Puppy'

(SFM) Tommy Lefroy returns today with "Slush Puppy," a sharp-edged, satirical summer anthem that pairs euphoric guitars with existential dread. Produced by band members Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis with Stephen Sesso, and executive production from Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, MUNA), the single is available now on all streaming platforms.

Equal parts sugar rush and social satire, "Slush Puppy" is a song about rolling the windows down while the threat of existential collapse looms just over the horizon, wrapping observations about hyperconsumerism, surveillance and modern anxiety inside an undeniably catchy chorus. The single offers the first taste of new music from Tommy Lefroy, with a new album coming later this year.

Drawing inspiration from everything from wealth inequality in America to The Coming Insurrection by French anarchist collective The Invisible Committee, "Slush Puppy" transforms familiar symbols of nostalgia into something more unsettling. Lyrics like "just trying to be a girl in a surveillance state" and "pink cotton candy and CCTV" sit alongside the endlessly repeated refrain "buy me slush puppy," capturing a generation chasing temporary relief while the future feels increasingly uncertain. As the band explains, "'Slush Puppy' is an unserious song about hyperconsumerism for a generation that conflates nihilism with fun. It's about indifference to long-term consequence in favour of sweet, temporary relief."

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