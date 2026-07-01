Maoli Previews 'MMO3' Album With 'Good On You'

(Sachs & Co) Hawaiian superstar Maoli will release his anticipated new album, MMO3, August 28. Ahead of the release, Maoli unveils a new song from the project, "Good On You," today.

Produced by Grammy-winner J-Vibe (Jason Farmer), MMO3 is the latest installment of Maoli's beloved MMO (Maoli Music Overload) series following the first two iterations in 2023, which were overwhelmingly received by fans and led Maoli to garner over 1.1 billion lifetime streams. MMO3 consists of twelve tracks that showcase Maoli's unique blend of roots reggae, island soul and country, while celebrating his home state and its values of love, positivity and unity.

"If I have one person listening, 10 people listening, or 10,000 people listening, it doesn't matter," he says. "I want to show the world we're very similar, and I think it's my purpose - my calling. I really believe this music we play could do a lot of great things. I believe it could change the world for better."

In addition to "Goon On You," MMO3 features previously released songs "Some Are Just Better," "Clarity" ft. Kabaka Pyramid, "Feels Like Love" and, most recently, "Runnin' Me Off" featuring special guest Maddie Font (of Maddie & Tae), which Holler called "an incredible duet."

Maoli will continue to tour through the summer with performances at major festivals, including Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond and Reggae on the Rocks at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. These sets follow the success of 2025's "Last Sip of Summer Tour" across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. The first three dates in New Zealand sold over 40,000 tickets and the tour saw further stops at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, New York's Webster Hall and more.

The "Last Sip of Summer Tour" was just part of Maoli's landmark 2025, which also saw his debut appearance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, his national television debut on The TODAY Show, and the release of his album, Last Sip of Summer, as well as a special reimagined version, Last Sip of Summer (Island Vibe Edition). Released to critical acclaim, Rolling Stone praised, "He's as country as it gets, and this record was his way of letting the world know," while Nashville Lifestyles declared, "Bringing his mix of country, reggae, and island pop to the mainland, Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter Maoli can brighten any day."

Maoli's musical journey began in seventh grade, when he learned to play the ukulele. However, it wasn't until years later that he fully returned to music, with some encouragement from his uncle. His now storied 15+ year career is marked by a series of albums and singles, including covers of hits like Maddie & Tae's "Every Night Every Morning" (74.3 million streams), Brett Young's "Mercy" (61.4+ million global streams) and "In Case You Didn't Know" (26+ million global streams).

Breaking into the mainstream with his unique mix of island reggae and country soul, Maoli aims to put his people on the map like they've never been before, revealing the common bonds between country folks and island lifers. In 2018, Maoli rediscovered his country roots, having seen the similarities between his music and modern country, from the melodies and strong rhythms to the tradition of simple-life storytelling. In 2010, his sophomore LP, Rock Easy, landed in the Top 5 on Billboard's Reggae charts with three #1 singles: "Breaking My Heart," "Whisper" and "Rock Easy." In 2020, Maoli won Group of the Year and Album of the Year for the record, Sense Of Purpose, at iHeart's Island Awards, followed by Album of the Year and Song of the Year in 2021.

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