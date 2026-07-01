Tycho And Sea Lemon Team Up With 'Anotherwave'

(BHM) Tycho has joined forces with acclaimed dreampop artist Sea Lemon for the oceanic new single, "Anotherwave," available today via Mom + Pop in the U.S. and Ninja Tune for the rest of the world.

"I was driving late one night on a road trip through the California Central Valley when I first heard Sea Lemon's music," says Tycho's Scott Hansen. "Eraser came on and immediately clicked; I think I listened to Close Up about four times in a row. I started imagining Natalie's vocals on this new song I had been working on; the lush textures felt like a perfect match for the sound.

"So at the next stop, I reached out and sent some demos. I was really happy when she picked the particular song I had in mind; that's usually a good sign. We started bouncing ideas back and forth, and pretty soon thereafter, Natalie tracked the vocals at her place. The track was originally a sparse, synth-driven piece, but once I got the vocals in place, I realized something was missing from the overall composition. So Zac came over and tracked some guitars, and it all came into focus quickly. This was one of those songs where I never really had to fight anything; it all just flowed, and those are the most fulfilling projects to work on. It was really an honor to work with such a talented artist as Natalie, and I'm very proud of what we created together."

"When Scott (Tycho) reached out to me and shared this song, I instantly felt a connection to the underwater-like quality of the sounds and textures," says Sea Lemon (a.k.a. Seattle, WA-based musician Natalie Lew). "I started writing lyrics about being 'caught in another wave,' which turned into sort of the anthemic lyrics that get repeated throughout the song. I've been such a fan of Tycho for years, and getting the chance to work with him on a track is a total dream. Scott has an extremely creative, collaborative way of working, which makes coming together on a track like this a huge joy."

"Anotherwave" marks the latest in an ongoing series of diverse collaborations for Tycho, including previous alliances with artists spanning ODESZA, Maggie Rogers, Little Dragon, Leon Bridges, Death Cab for Cutie, and more. The track follows the release earlier this year of "Forge," a compelling instrumental companion piece to 2025's "Boundary Rider," a collaboration with Interpol's Paul Banks praised by FLOOD as "a swaggering, rock-leaning cut...somehow simultaneously sardonic and deeply affecting." 2024 saw Tycho continuing to expand the parameters and possibilities of electronic music with its engrossing sixth album, Infinite Health, co-produced by Hansen with Grizzly Bear's Chris Taylor with backing from guitarist Zac Brown and drummer Rory O'Connor.

Hailed by CLASH as "an expert world builder (whose) analog-meets-digital scope, bright use of musical color and tranquil rhythms conjure serene and gently-emotional vistas," Tycho is set for a number of live dates throughout the year, including a performance at Minneapolis, MN's MODE by Flickr (September 18-20) and DJ sets at Salmo River Ranch, BC's Shambhala Music Festival (July 27) and Arcosanti, AZ's FORM (October 9-11).

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