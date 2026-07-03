Stream Justin Bieber's Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend II)

(BT PR) Following the surprise release last Friday of SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I), his first live album, Justin Bieber is keeping the momentum going with the arrival of a second live album SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND II).

Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend II) continues to document Justin's historic headlining performances from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last April, this time highlighting standout moments from his second weekend set.

Critics widely praised Justin's second headlining performance, with many noting that he elevated the show beyond an already successful opening weekend. Varietywrote that "Justin Bieber brought out the big guns during his Coachella weekend two headlining set," while Billboarddescribed the performance as "a star-studded affair."

Reviewers also highlighted Bieber's increased confidence onstage, noting that he "managed to outdo himself by settling onto the stage with confidence." USA Today observed that "Sometimes headliners don't do much for Weekend 2, but Bieber truly knocked it out of the park," praising the expanded production and execution.

Other critics echoed that sentiment, writing that "Justin Bieber leveled up his Coachella weekend two headlining set with an expanded setlist and surprise appearances," while Consequence called Weekend Two "far better rehearsed" and praised its "heartfelt surprise moments." SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND II) features special guests Sexyy Red, Dijon and SZA. Stream it here

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