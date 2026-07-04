Hear Shenseea's New Heatwave Anthem 'Brucksweat'

(Columbia) Shenseea delivers the ultimate heatwave anthem with new single 'Brucksweat'. Driven by her unmistakable vocals, the track captures the heat of summer - brimming with confidence and presence.
Tapping into the essence of summer with lyrics like 'We outside till the morning come, It's so hot its burning', Shenseea channels the carefree, high-energy spirit of the season, delivering each line with her signature confidence fans know and love.
Setting the tone for what's next, the release builds on the momentum of the self-assured 'BOSS UP' and 'Talk To Me Nuh' featuring dancehall heavyweight Vybz Kartel and hitmaker Rvssian. Having performed both tracks earlier this year at the 30th MOBO Awards, Shenseea's standout medley of hits reaffirmed her versatility and global dominance.
Following her 2024 GRAMMY- nominated sophomore album 'Never Gets Late Here', now surpassing 100M Spotify streams, 'Brucksweat' signals an exciting new chapter.
As she continues to assert her undeniable star power, Shenseea continues to establish herself as not only a global force in music, but as a cultural figure. Fresh from collaborating with Daddy Yankee for the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, Shenseea's also set to take on one of the biggest stages, performing at the FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals in Dallas on Tuesday 14th July. She'll then kick off August with a headline slot at Reggae Land Festival, joining reggae and dancehall royalty including Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage, Shaggy, Tarrus Riley and more.
Fans can expect more music to land this year - releases that further cement her position at the forefront of music and beyond.
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