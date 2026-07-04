Watch Becky Hill Take On Unrealistic Beauty Standards With 'What I Do I Have To Do?' Video

(IC) The two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill continues the build-up to her eagerly anticipated third album REBECCA, out September 25 via Polydor Records/Astralwerks, by sharing new single 'what do i have to do?.'

Following on from the excitement surrounding the album launch, Radio 1's Hottest Record "More! More! More!" and the euphoric first single "Hands On Me," the track offers another glimpse into the bold, emotionally charged world of REBECCA.

Driven by pounding electronic production, huge basslines and Becky's unmistakable vocal, "what do i have to do?" captures the tension between wanting to hold on and finally knowing when to let go. On the surface, it plays like a desperate plea to save a relationship, but beneath that lies a deeper commentary on Becky's past experiences of trying to meet everyone else's expectations.

The accompanying video for "what do I have to do?" continues the satirical visual language introduced by "More! More! More!," with Becky fronting a seemingly familiar 'Get Ready With Me' vlog before it gradually descends into an unsettling parody of online beauty culture and looksmaxxing. Every exaggerated beauty treatment is paired with genuine comments Becky has received about her appearance on social media. The result is a darkly funny yet uncomfortable commentary on unrealistic beauty standards and the relentless scrutiny women continue to face online.

"what do i have to do?" offers another insight into REBECCA, an album Becky describes as "curated chaos." Across the record, Becky blends the dance and drum & bass foundations that shaped her career with her broader indie and alternative influences. Lyrically she writes with greater openness than ever before as she explores ambition, visibility, self-worth and the tension between desire and self-preservation.

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