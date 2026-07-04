Watch Video: Jada Kingdom And Baby Cham Team Up With 'Move'

(TTB) Fresh off two 2026 Caribbean Music Award nominations, including Song of the Year for her viral hit "G.A.D.," critically acclaimed Jamaican recording artist Jada Kingdom returns with "MOVE," a sultry new collaboration with dancehall icon Baby Cham.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning collective FaNaTIX (Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Idris Elba), "MOVE" blends hypnotic Middle Eastern-inspired melodies, booming 808s, and a slow-burning groove into a record that's equal parts seductive and infectious. From the opening notes, "MOVE" settles into its own world, with Jada's soft, intimate vocals and Baby Cham's signature singjay delivery creating undeniable chemistry from start to finish.

The accompanying music video brings that same energy to life. Set against lavish Middle Eastern-inspired backdrops, Jada stuns in flowing sari-inspired looks as she moves through a world of rich colors, intricate textures, and captivating choreography. Every frame mirrors the song's magnetic pull, balancing elegance, sensuality, and quiet confidence.

After turning confidence into an anthem with "G.A.D.," Jada explores a different side of herself on "MOVE." The chemistry is effortless, the energy is magnetic, and the mood speaks for itself.

The release follows a standout year for Jada. Earlier this summer, she earned two Caribbean Music Award nominations for Song of the Year ("G.A.D.") and Female Dancehall Artist of the Year. The viral single became one of her biggest records to date, earning major editorial playlist support across Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Audiomack while receiving praise from Billboard, Stereogum, and The Jamaica Gleaner.

She carried that momentum into two acclaimed projects: Just A Girl In A Money Man's World, a bold exploration of power, ambition, and womanhood, followed by New Religion, her collaborative EP with Foggieraw that embraced a more intimate and vulnerable side of her artistry.

Known for refusing to stay in one lane, Jada continues to build a catalog that reflects every side of who she is. Whether she's making records built for Kingston's street dances, exploring romance through R&B, or pulling inspiration from sounds around the world, her perspective remains unmistakably her own.

With more than 150 million Spotify streams, 100 million Apple Music streams, and over 200 million YouTube views, Jada Kingdom continues to cement herself as one of Jamaica's most exciting and unpredictable artists. "MOVE" is another reminder that she's always willing to take listeners somewhere they weren't expecting.

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