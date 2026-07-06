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Ciara Says 'Yes' With New Single, Hear it Now

07-06-2026
Ciara Says 'Yes' With New Single, Hear it Now

(JONESWORKS) Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ciara returns today with her magnetic new single, "YES," available now via Beauty Marks Entertainment across all streaming platforms.

Produced by Thom Bridges and written by Ciara, Rachel West, Courtlin Jabrae, and Thom Bridges, "YES" is a smooth, feel-good R&B anthem that pairs Ciara's signature vocals with polished production and infectious melodies. The record celebrates passion, commitment, and the joy of choosing love, arriving fittingly on the 10th wedding anniversary of Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson.

"'YES' is a fun, flirty, feel-good anthem of commitment and choosing love every single day," says Ciara, "When you find the right person, saying yes isn't just one moment, it's something you continue to choose through every season of life. Releasing this song on our anniversary is a declaration that I would say yes again and again."

Anchored by an instantly memorable chorus, "YES" captures the excitement of being completely locked in with the right person, balancing playful flirtation with the undeniable chemistry that has become a hallmark of Ciara's music.

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