Danny Elfman Announces 2026 Fall Tour

(2b) The legendary film and classical composer, singer-songwriter, and recording artist, Danny Elfman-who first rose to prominence as the frontman of Oingo Boingo-has shared plans for a 2026 fall tour, in support of his forthcoming new album, with additional details on the project to be revealed soon.

Dates kick off September 7th at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, with stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and more. Ticket presales begin Wednesday, July 8 at 10am local, with general on sale beginning Friday, July 10 at 10am local.

Elfman is also set to appear at several major festivals this year including Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. These new performances will showcase music spanning Elfman's extraordinary career as an artist, composer, and creative visionary, featuring songs from his forthcoming album, his 2021 album Big Mess, Oingo Boingo and selections from his solo catalog. For the outdoor concerts, audiences can also expect selections of iconic music from his celebrated film and television scores with accompanying orchestra and choir. The indoor concerts will be all rock. Elfman will deliver a genre-defying live experience that brings his expansive musical universe to life in spectacular fashion.

Band members include Nili Brosh on guitar (Dethklok), Robin Finck on guitar (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses), Josh Freese on drums (Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters), and Matt McJunkins on Bass (A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal).

Danny Elfman is an award-winning composer known for more than 100 film scores and his legendary four-decade collaboration with Tim Burton. His honors include four Academy Award nominations, a GRAMMY Award, two Emmy Awards, multiple Saturn Awards, and lifetime achievement honors from the Society of Composers & Lyricists and the Fantasia International Film Festival. Beyond film and television, Elfman's nine classical symphonic works are performed by orchestras around the world, while his live concert experience From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond premiered at Coachella in 2022. His recent projects include composing music for Universal Orlando's Dark Universe, and scoring Luc Besson's Dracula: A Love Tale (2025), Gus Van Sant's Dead Man's Wire (premiered at TIFF 2025), and Sam Raimi's Send Help (2026). Elfman also contributed multiple string arrangements to A$AP Rocky's chart-topping album Don't Be Dumb (2026), appeared in the music video for the single "Punk Rocky" alongside Winona Ryder and Thundercat, and joined Rocky for a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Danny Elfman - 2026 Tour Dates

* newly announced tour date

^ festival performance

Sept 7 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom *

Sept 9 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre *

Sept 10 - Toronto, ON - History *

Sept 12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sept 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Sept 15 - New York, NY - SummerStage *

Sept 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

Sept 18 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival ^

Sept 20 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival ^

Oct 3 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *

Oct 4 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival ^

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