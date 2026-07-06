Watch YOASOBI's 'Orion' Video

(Sachs & Co) J-pop duo YOASOBI unveil the official video for the new song, "Orion." The song comes from the duo's new album," THE BOOK for". Additionally, it is confirmed "Orion" English version will be released this coming Friday, July 10 and the cover art has been revealed.

"Orion" is a newly written track inspired by The Fall of a Sparrow, a short novel set in Tokyo-the new stage of Overwatch-which centers around the characters Genji, Hanzo and Kiriko.

The song portrays the three characters as they trace their memories and confront their inner thoughts. The music video dynamically captures this universe, delicately illustrating the pasts and internal conflicts of Genji, Hanzo and Kiriko, while interweaving powerful, high-octane action scenes.

The final installment of their beloved THE BOOK series that has carried on since the group's formation; its title plays on "4" and "for," carrying the heartfelt message "for everyone who receives our music." The comma (,) added to the very end of the title symbolizes that YOASOBI's story is far from over and will continue to unfold into the future.

The album's special Overwatch Edition is also available now. There is a U.S.-exclusive vinyl edition featuring special, limited-edition jacket artwork in collaboration with Overwatch. Additionally, beginning June 30, players of the game will be able to channel YOASOBI's signature storytelling and music in-game with cosmetics and rewards.

YOASOBI are heading back to North America this summer for their much anticipated Never Ending Stories headline tour. They'll be performing at massive venues including the TD Garden in Boston and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and more, with festival performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and their first ever Canadian show at OSHEAGA.

Related Stories

YOASOBI's Ayase Launches Solo EP With 'Urusa'

News > YOASOBI