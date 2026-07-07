Chief Keef Announces U.S. Headline Tour

(Audible Treats) Legendary rapper Chief Keef prepares to hit the road, announcing "Chief Keef Live 2026," a nationwide tour launching this fall. The 19-date tour kicks off on September 12th with a hometown show in Chicago on September 12th, passing through major markets like New York, Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, before ending in Las Vegas on October 29th.

The upcoming tour is Chief Keef's first national tour since 2024, supporting his massively acclaimed album Almighty So 2, occurring just weeks after the icon's 31st birthday. Sosa has kept busy by performing at festivals, including Rolling Loud and Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash earlier this year and Dreamville Fest in 2025. Featuring music from Chief Keef's 2026 mixtape Skeletor, highlights from his 15-year career, and plenty of surprise guests, "Chief Keef Live 2026" will be one of the hottest tours of the year.

Tickets for "Chief Keef Live 2026" are available for the general public on Friday, July 10th at 10am local time. Pre-sales for the tour start on Tuesday, July 7th at 10am Local.

Chief Keef Live 2026 Tour Dates:

September 12 - Chicago, IL (Northerly Island)

September 13 - Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)

September 14 - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

September 15 - Indianapolis, IN (Egyptian Room at Old National Centre)

September 18 - Austin, TX (Riviere)

September 19 - Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)

September 20 - Irving, TX (Toyota Music Factory)

September 21 - New Orleans, LA (The Fillmore New Orleans)

October 2 - Wallingford, CT (The Dome at Oakdale)

October 4 - New York, NY (The Rooftop at Pier 17)

October 5 - Allentown, PA (Archer Music Hall)

October 6 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

October 9 - Virginia Beach, VA (The Dome)

October 12 - Boston, MA (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)

October 17 - Denver, CO (The Fillmore Auditorium)

October 23 - San Francisco, CA (The Midway)

October 26 - Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre)

October 27 - Los Angeles, CA (The Wiltern)

October 28 - Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas)

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