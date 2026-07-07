Hear Algee Smith's New Single 'OTW'

(The Forefront Group) Award-winning actor and musician Algee Smith makes his long-awaited return with sultry new single "OTW." Equal parts seductive and infectious, the record reveals an edgier side of Algee as he sets the mood for a summer romance.

Throughout the track, Algee's voice brims with intensity as desire reaches a fever pitch. "Tell me what to do, give me your direction / Then I'll set the mood, body such a blessing," he sings, embodying the dangerous allure of intimacy that's impossible to tame. The rest of the song unfolds like a bedroom-ready banger accented by soulful melodies and striking production.

While Algee's momentum continues to surge, "OTW" marks his first solo outing since last year's critically acclaimed EP, Love Lost. In support of the project, the Michigan native hit the road for a special series of intimate live performances in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. The cherry on top of Algee's impressive run was his show-stopping set at ONE Musicfest, which also served as his first-ever festival performance.

Firmly entrenched as a media darling, Algee Smith has remained a familiar face in Hollywood for more than a decade. From his powerful role as Khalil Harris in the screen-adapted drama The Hate U Give, to his breakout performance as R&B singer Ralph Tresvant in the widely praised BET miniseries, The New Edition Story, and as Chris McKay in the HBO drama Euphoria, Algee has steadily built a robust film and television resume, delivering multiple standout, culturally defining performances. Most recently, he was also recruited to star in the psychological thriller film The Gates, where he plays the character Kevin.

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