Ken Carson Announces The Xperimenting Tour

(IC) Multi-platinum, Billboard No. 1 recording artist Ken Carson announces his highly anticipated "xperimenting tour," promoted by Live Nation, with support from xaviersobased, prettifun, and DJ Moon.

The 17-date U.S. headline run kicks off on Wednesday, August 26, at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago and will make stops in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, and more before wrapping on September 23 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on sale starts Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of the highly anticipated release of xperiment, Ken Carson's fifth studio album, which debuted with nearly 16 million global opening-day streams, marking the sixth-biggest opening-day debut for a rap album this year.

Built on his signature high-energy sound, the project marks a creative evolution, seamlessly blending explosive production with more melodic, emotionally driven moments while continuing to push the boundaries of his artistry.

The album features production from Ken's trusted collaborators AM, F1LTHY, Lucian, Clif Shayne, and more, alongside 2hollis, who produced "shadeson," the track Ken performed as the closing song during his explosive headline set at Rolling Loud California 2026.

xperiment reflects an evolution in his career and a continued push to expand creative boundaries. It features collaborations with Destroy Lonely on "shopping," Lil Uzi Vert on "ghost," Young Thug on "drug kit," and Playboi Carti on "deaf note," in addition to "wedidit," which Ken and Carti performed together during Carti's closing set at Summer Smash. The track's official music video, filmed in their hometown of Atlanta and directed by Frankie Watts, has already garnered nearly 3 million views.

7/9/2026 Frauenfeld, Switzerland Openair Frauenfeld

7/10/2026 Warsaw, Poland Clout Festival

8/22/2026 Saint Polten, Austria Frequency Festival

8/26/2026 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/29/2026 Philadelphia, PA Stateside Live!

9/1/2026 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/3/2026 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

9/5/2026 Washington, DC The Anthem

9/9/2026 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum

9/11/2026 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater

9/12/2026 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

9/13/2026 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

9/15/2026 Austin, TX Moody Center

9/16/2026 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/19/2026 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

9/20/2026 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square

9/23/2026 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

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