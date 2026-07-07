La Reezy Releases His Debut Album 'Skiddle Bandana'

(The Forefront Group) On the heels of his recent induction into the 2026 XXL Freshman Class, New Orleans firebrand La Reezy unveils his debut album, Skiddle Bandana. Out now via UnitedMasters, the 13-track project is a fully realized body of work that marks a moment of expansion for the award-winning rapper. It features previously released tracks "Melanate It," "How Did You Love Me," and the VICE-approved "Family Bizzy."

Throughout Skiddle Bandana, Reezy explores themes of family, relationships, grief, loyalty, and Southern identity with the same care and intentionality that have become hallmarks of his artistic ethos. Drawing from jazz, soul, trap, and the sounds of his hometown, the album expands those personal stories into something larger; rather, a reflection of community, heritage, and the experiences that connect people across generations.

A conceptual album from start to finish, the LP's title reflects a broader message about Black culture, self-expression, and shared experience. "Skiddle" symbolizes the vibrant, colorful energy and cultural impact of Black people, while "Bandana" represents unity, pride, and carrying collective stories forward. Together, they capture Reezy's mission to create music with intention while speaking to something larger than himself.

The project also expands on the philosophy behind his "Leader of da UTH (Utilize Time Here)" moniker, which encourages young people to lead with purpose, self-awareness, and intention. That message has already begun extending beyond music, earning Reezy recognition from The Hip Hop Museum as an "Up Next" Award recipient and an honor during the 61st Commemoration of Malcolm X at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.

Related Stories

News > La Reezy