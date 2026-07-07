Lewis Capaldi Livestreaming Show From London's BST Hyde Park

(Capitol) Global superstar Lewis Capaldi has announced that night one of his hugely anticipated sold-out headline performances at London's BST Hyde Park, will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on YouTube, allowing fans everywhere to experience the historic event in real time.

Lewis Capaldi: Live at American Express presents BST Hyde Park will stream live HERE on Saturday, July 11th from 12:45pm (PT) / 3:45pm (ET) / 8:45pm (BST), and will capture the first of Lewis's two sold-out American Express presents BST Hyde Park headline shows, each hosting 65,000 fans, marking the biggest headline performances of his career.

The stream will be available completely free to audiences globally via YouTube, with no paywall, opening the doors for millions of fans worldwide to witness a defining live moment of Capaldi's career as it unfolds. Fans are encouraged to set a reminder using the "notification on" button to be ready for the event here.

Arriving with world-class live production, the stream will feature an ambitious 26-camera setup designed to fully capture the scale, emotion, and atmosphere of the landmark performance. With spectacular drone cinematography also set to feature, the livestream will bring fans closer than ever before, and deliver a fully immersive viewing experience worthy of one of the year's most special live music events.

Marking one of the very few occasions a Hyde Park concert has been broadcast live globally, Lewis will join a rare club of one-off events - Live 8 in 2005 and Paul McCartney's performance in 2010 - representing a major moment for Lewis, to be producing a live global concert broadcast of this scale.

Jim King, AEG Presents says; "BST Hyde Park has welcomed some of the world's biggest artists over the years, so we're incredibly excited that Lewis Capaldi will make history as the first artist to livestream their full performance from the festival. It's a landmark moment for BST and a fantastic opportunity for millions of fans to be part of the experience, wherever they are in the world."

Opening the livestream will be an exclusive ten-minute short film specially created for the event by creative director Rory Dewar. Following the stream, the full performance will remain permanently available on YouTube, allowing fans to revisit the landmark concert indefinitely.

This summer's shows, the biggest of his career and which kicked off in style last month with festival headline shows at both Isle Of Wight & TRNSMT, represent the culmination of an extraordinary comeback chapter for Lewis Capaldi. Already one of the defining artist return stories of recent years, Lewis has spent the past months reclaiming his place as one of the globe's most beloved performers with record-beating live shows across the world.

It's also seen the release of his Survive EP, bagging a monumental sixth No. 1 with his comeback title track, joining esteemed company with the likes of Beyonce, Britney Spears, Drake, Lady Gaga & Queen to achieve six UK number 1 singles, as well as 10 Top 10 UK singles. Lewis also performed "Survive" as part of his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge as well as an iconic sofa and performance appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Taylor Swift, where he once again charmed audiences with his trademark wit & heartbreaking songwriting. He also turned in special US performances of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & Good Morning America.

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